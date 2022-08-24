Cement trucks, semitrailers, sports cars and minivans race down the two-lane portions of Marksheffel Road, a main north-south corridor in Colorado Springs, that in some places looks like a paved country lane without shoulders.

The road is expected to carry significant growth as thousands of houses go up in Banning Lewis Ranch, and it would be the top priority for construction if voters approve a sales-tax extension in November, officials said Wednesday.

Voters across the county will be asked to extend 55% of the 1-cent sales tax that supports large road construction projects through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. The other portions of the tax are permanent and set aside 35% of the revenues for maintenance and 10% for transit. The sales tax would generate hundreds of millions of dollars, mostly for Colorado Springs and El Paso County projects from 2025 through the end of 2034, meaning the priorities in the extension can't get started until 2025.

Smaller municipalities including Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Ramah and Calhan also receive smaller portions of the tax.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and a slew of other elected officials and business representatives gathered at the Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center to pitch voters on continuing the tax to support large road construction projects. For example, expanding Marksheffel is expected to cost $70 million, Suthers said.

"These projects are such big-ticket items, the money is just not there to do them without PPRTA," Suthers said.

El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner also urged support for the tax extension. Geitner was opposed to El Paso County's request in November to retain $15 million in excess of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights cap. Voters rejected the request, opting for a refund instead.

She acknowledged that times are tough, but underscored the funds are necessary for local roads.

"PPRTA dollars are protected from the Legislature's mandate's to the county and can only be used on the projects that voters approve," she said.

Some of the large projects that could be supported by the sales-tax extension include the extension of Powers Boulevard from Colorado 83 to Voyager Parkway, at a cost of $72 million, and a improvements along a 2-mile stretch of Nevada Avenue, north of Fillmore Street, at a cost of more than $100 million. The Nevada Avenue construction is split into four different projects that would improve signalized intersections and provide better transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

Suthers defended the investment, saying it could help redevelop North Nevada Avenue from an unsightly area with marijuana grows to a technology park and a "real economic driver for the area."

The question also could fund improvements on Colorado Avenue from Limit Street to 28th Street. The improvements between 21st and 28th streets could include more on-street parking and wider sidewalks. The city also could reduce the number of lanes along Colorado Avenue down to one in each direction with a center turn lane, but a decision has not been made on that yet, City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant has told City Council previously.

The question would also set aside funding for more distributed projects around town, including $15 million for sidewalk improvements and $5 million for on-street bike improvements, a list of Colorado Springs projects states.