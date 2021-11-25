The Manitou Springs City Council is taking a small step toward addressing some of the frustration drivers feel competing for parking spaces, although concrete solutions might take some time.

Mayor John Graham said he knows the space crunch can make running down to the grocery store into a major expedition for residents competing with tourists and the town needs to help alleviate the saturated parking.

"We want people to get around with minimum frustration," he said.

The council approved a new mobility and parking enterprise fund earlier this month that will set aside fees from paid parking lots and meters as dedicated revenue for parking operations and mobility improvements. For example, the dedicated funds could be used to improve roads, trails and parking facilities, according to new the ordinance.

Enterprise funds can also help pay for public transportation and debt on large construction projects. However, a parking garage to create more space is not a "terribly likely alternative" because of the expense, Graham said. A garage could run between $12 and $15 million, he said.

The new enterprise fund was a logical next step toward more professional operations for the city after bringing parking operations in-house. Until last year, the city had subcontracted parking enforcement to a private company and the city wasn't keeping much revenue from it, Graham said.

A presentation prepared for city council showed the city expected parking to generate $1.39 million this year. Following expenses the city expects to have $500,109 left over. Last year, parking generated $661,247 and after expenses $130,476 remained. The city started charging $1 an hour for parking at Hiawatha Gardens April 1, contributing to the increase. Hiawatha Gardens is the city's largest lot, with 158 of Manitou's 613 total public parking spaces, including curbside, The Gazette reported previously.

While a garage is not likely, providing parking outside the most congested areas of Manitou and providing shuttles is an attractive option, Graham said.

The city already does this with its Hiawatha lot, where visitors can catch a free shuttle to the Manitou Incline or the Cog Railway.

Hikers who drive into Manitou must provide proof of parking at Hiawatha by kiosk receipt, a rule intended to concentrate parking at the lot on the edge of downtown.