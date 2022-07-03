As weekend warriors head out of town to Teller, El Paso and Park counties' two-lane highways and county roads to camp, fish, and hike this summer, officials want to know: What needs to get fixed?
A nearly complete regional study examined pressing non-urban road needs in the region and found clear problems on U.S. 285, the intersection of U.S. 24 and Colorado 67 in Divide, along Rampart Range Road among others. It also identified transit and regional trail needs.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments is seeking comment on its Tri-County Transportation Study and hopes a completed version will set the stage for projects to get funding. More state dollars could be available following the approval of Senate Bill 260 last year, expected to raise billions for transportation projects through fees, such as a charge on retail deliveries and a new 2-cent-per-gallon charge on gas.
The Legislature pushed back the fee increase on gas set to start Saturday to April 2023 as the price of gas and inflation rose this spring and budgeted millions in general revenues instead.
New state funding for transportation was badly needed to address a huge backlog of projects and getting funding, including state and federal grants, is still expected to be competitive, making local studies key, officials said.
"We can always use more money for transportation because we are behind," said Teller County Commissioner Erik Stone, a board member with the council. He noted the state's budget for transportation as a percentage of overall spending dropped precipitously in recent decades. The Colorado Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates about 22% of the state's roads are in poor condition.
Some of the projects identified in the study probably will get passed along to CDOT to prioritize, but others like Rampart Range Road are the responsibility of local governments who need fix the roads themselves or find grants.
A study and plans about needs can help make the case for spending. For example, with a study and plans in hand for a state highway, "You can go to CDOT and say 'Hey, you have to do something," Park County Commissioner Dick Elsner said.
The council had never done a study previously looking non-urban across the three counties needs that perhaps don't get as much attention and can be more difficult to fund, said John Liosatos, transportation director for the council of governments.
Such work can help define problems, so they can be fixed, he said.
For example, the study states the intersection of U.S. 24 and Colorado 67 in Divide saw 33 crashes between 2015 and 2019 and 11 of those crashes injured 20 people and killed one. It found signal visibility and sight distance could be contributing factors and recommends changes at the intersection.
Rampart Range Road, built in the 1930s in El Paso County and on Forest Service land, does not meet county standards for width, skewed intersections need to be straightened, and better signage is needed.
In Park County, U.S. 285 needs extensive work to improve safety, particularly in narrow two-lane sections without shoulders, the study said.
Elsner said he has had several "Why is that car coming at me at my lane?" moments on 285. In addition, without shoulders, cars can't get over to avoid another vehicle, and then catch their tires on the edge of the road and lose control.
He doesn't expect U.S. 285 will have a lane added in either direction in western Jefferson County and Park County as suggested by the study, because it would be so expensive, but he is going to continue pressing for passing lanes and shoulders for safety. Such improvements could help ensure the 45 to 50 trucks hauling gravel from Fairplay to Denver for construction make it, he said.
"I think it’s a really good start. ... We have never really had a really good start," Elsner said of the study.
Work also is needed to keep hikers safe. Elsner noted that traffic around the Colorado Trail on Kenosha Pass can be backed up for several miles on each side, and drivers can come up fast on people trying to cross the road.
Currently, trailhead visitors park alongside the road, and he would like to see the whole parking area moved for safety.
"Weekend traffic is just horrific," he said.
Planners also examined needed bus services in rural areas, and residents said buses could help seniors living in rural areas come down to Colorado Springs for medical care. Buses could stop in Fairplay, Lake George, Florissant, Divide and Woodland Park.
"If you want to age in place, should you be forced to move to an urban area to get your services?" asked Liosatos. Bus service could keep older adults in rural towns in their homes and near their friends.
Once complete, Liosatos said he hopes the study gives weight to the projects and helps small staffs serving rural towns to have confidence to dedicate time and effort to apply for grants.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments will accept comments on the draft study until July 25. It can be found at ppacg.org/transportation/tri-county-study