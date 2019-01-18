Even in the midst of a partial federal shutdown, plans are underway to launch President Trump's hotly debated (and widely mocked) Space Force — or at least a comedy version — and the first recruits are elite.
Among them: comedian extraordinaire Steve Carrell, of The Office fame, and fellow Office producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein.
Yes, the Space Force is coming — to your TV, desktop, laptop, iPad, cell phone or whatever device on which you watch Netflix.
The streaming service said Wednesday that Carell is re-teaming with Daniels and Klein on the new series Space Force, a workplace comedy about the people assigned to create a sixth branch of the armed services focused on space.
"The goal of the new branch is 'to defend satellites from attack' and 'perform other space-related tasks," reads the screen in a very 2001: A Space Odyssey-reminiscent trailer released Wednesday by Netflix.
"Or something.
"This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out."
Carrell and Daniels are the sitcom's co-creators and serve as executive producers along with Klein.
The premise, of course, is grounded in reality: Last year, the Trump administration directed the Pentagon to form a Space Command aimed at the creation of a Space Force branch.
It seems probable that viewership will be high in Colorado Springs, the likely eventual home of Space Command. The command operated in the Springs through 2003 but was shut down to make way for the U.S. Northern Command, which focused on protecting the U.S. from 9/11-style attacks.
"The location of that new space command hasn’t been released, but several Colorado lawmakers have said it likely will land back in Colorado Springs, home to most military space work, including the Air Force Space Command and the new Joint Forces Space Component Command," The Gazette's Tom Roeder reported last fall.
"The command is a step toward establishing the Space Force that Trump has long touted, but it remains unclear whether that separate service will pass congressional muster," he added.
Regardless, the force is set to become reality in at least one universe, begging the paramount question: Just what will the uniforms look like?
Sadly, this week's trailer offers no hints. Carrell's uniform in the 2018 Saturday Night Live skit "Space Station Broadcast" might ...
... in which case we suggest consulting the Twitterverse. They seem to have some more original (and entertaining) ideas on the matter.
Space Force now soliciting uniform concepts from industry https://t.co/8v0Yw95LKl pic.twitter.com/0g8ZwRxlrv— Duffel Blog (@DuffelBlog) December 9, 2018
The Associated Press and The Gazette's Tom Roeder contributed.