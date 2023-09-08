A compromise was reached this week between a local nonprofit and Colorado Springs Utilities over previous plans to run a series of power lines through the nonprofit's established park.

“We met with the CSU leadership team and followed up with their technical team. They were easy to work with and actually motivated to find a solution that would work with our organization and the work we are doing on site,” said Concrete Couch Executive Director Steve Wood, whose organization spearheads efforts behind the development in recent years of the Concrete Coyote park on the south side of the city.

According to Steve Berry with Colorado Springs Utilities, an overhead powerline may still cross a “small corner,” of the property, but will not inhibit Concrete Couch’s ability to realize plans for longer-term projects and related programming such as studio spaces and live-in caretaker housing.

“Thanks to Concrete Couch’s commitment to this process, we were able to find an alignment that minimizes impacts to the Concrete Coyote Park property,” Berry said.

“As a community-owned utility, the driver for this agreement is we greatly appreciate Concrete Couch and other non-profits that serve our city. ”

Wood said he was grateful for the outpouring of community support throughout the negotation process.

“We know that several hundred people wrote letters to the CSU board and Mayor (Yemi) Mobalade,” Wood said.

With questions of potential high-voltage looming overhead now in the past, folks involved with Concrete Coyete are looking ahead to the park’s grand opening scheduled for Oct. 7.