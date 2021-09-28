El Paso County commissioners on Tuesday approved four new metropolitan districts that will fund a proposed subdivision of more than 3,200 homes in Peyton, a move some locals say could alter the area’s “small-town feel” as thousands of expected residents move in.

Commissioners voted unanimously to form the metropolitan districts that propose issuing $290 million in debt over 30 years to build the planned Grandview Reserve subdivision on about 768 acres between U.S. 24 and Eastonville Road, near Falcon Regional Park.

Grandview Reserve developers expect to build up to 3,260 single-family homes in the new subdivision over 14 years, said Russell Dykstra of law firm Spencer Fane LLC, representing developer 4 Site Investments LLC. About 244 homes would be built each year from 2022 through 2032 before construction gradually tapers down between 2033 and 2036, according to meeting documents. Previously, anticipated build-out was planned to occur over eight years.

County planner Kari Parsons said homes were expected to sell on average for about $340,000. Developers will charge each future property owner special district taxes to finance the $295 million debt. Owners of a newly built $400,000 home in the subdivision could owe about $1,859 in taxes annually, Dykstra said.

The proposal presented Tuesday was revised from a previous request to form five new metropolitan districts that proposed issuing $250 million in debt to build the new development. Parsons said developers now proposed issuing $290 million in debt because of increased construction costs.

County commissioners denied the developer’s original request last October, saying they were legally bound by state law not to form the districts because, they argued, the adjacent 4-Way Ranch Metro District No. 2 already existed and could serve Grandview Reserve.

Developers contended several other nearby districts — including the 4-Way Ranch, Meridian Ranch and Woodmen Hills metro districts — cannot support nor pay for traffic, water and storm drainage improvements planned for the area, meeting documents show.

In a March 31 letter addressed to commissioners and included in meeting documents Tuesday, the 4-Way Ranch Metropolitan District said it cannot provide services to the proposed Grandview Reserve subdivision because it does not have enough water. The district also said forming four new Grandview Reserve Metropolitan Districts “would provide an economic alternative for services and would eliminate undo [sic] financial burden” on the 4-Way Ranch Metro District No. 2.

The Grandview Reserve Metro District would provide water to the Grandview Reserve subdivision, which needs about 1,200 acre-feet a year, developers said. An acre-foot of water is enough to cover an acre of land to a depth of about one foot and is considered the amount needed by a family of four for about a year.

The metro district would source mostly from the Arapahoe and Laramie-Fox Hills aquifers, but offsite wells from neighboring lands owned by 4 Way Ranch will “likely be needed” for full development, meeting documents show.

Mirko Cruz of Trout Raley law firm, representing the Upper Black Squirrel Creek Ground Water Management District, said the developer hasn’t “provided sufficient evidence” that the new metro district owns or controls adequate water rights to service the development. Developers have a purchase and sale agreement “for a portion of the water needed” to meet the subdivision’s demands but it doesn’t prove their guaranteed right to use the water, he said.

The Upper Black Squirrel Creek Ground Water District regulates use of groundwater in the Upper Black Squirrel Creek Basin, spanning 350 square miles of east-central El Paso County from Black Forest to just south of Ellicott. Underlying the Black Squirrel’s alluvial aquifer are the Denver Basin bedrock aquifers, which include the Arapahoe and Laramie-Fox Hills aquifers.

But Dykstra said because the districts are not yet legally formed they cannot “contractually or otherwise be in any agreement to acquire the water that they will use to serve the property.” The applicant has agreements to acquire additional water rights as the development is built out, which the metro districts will eventually acquire, he said.

Assistant County Attorney Lori Seago told commissioners the developer is required at future stages of development to submit a report detailing how much water the district has and the source of its water rights.

Cherokee Metropolitan District will provide wastewater services to the subdivision, developers said.

Terri Lundy, owner of Sew So Sweet Quilt Shop on Front Street in Peyton, said she didn’t think there was enough water in the region to support more than 3,200 additional homes.

“It seems to be drier. … There are a lot of agriculturally based people here and that will affect them a lot,” she said.

Lundy and other locals agreed Tuesday the new Grandview Reserve development would generally be good for the economy, bolstering existing businesses and encouraging new ones to open. But they lamented that thousands more people expected to move to the area could make it more metropolitan.

“I think it will definitely change the character of the area a bit, especially bringing more traffic,” said Nina Sotelo, a barista at Coffee Shack Brew & Q on East U.S. 24.

Audra Pearce, the coffee shop’s manager, said overall she thinks the development will be positive for Peyton and would draw more people looking for “a family-type of atmosphere” in an area of El Paso County that has already seen recent growth.

“It’s community. It’s hometown. It’s small,” Lundy said. “We take care of each other, but if more people move in, we could see that change.”