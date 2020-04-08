Mitchell LaKind, Jim Romanello and Jamy Unruh won four-year terms to serve as Monument board trustees, results from Tuesday's municipal election show.
Five candidates ran to fill the three board seats. One ballot issue was also presented to voters.
Unofficial election results show 1, 603 ballots were returned among the 7,265 ballots mailed to voters -- a 22% rate of return. Of those mailed, 721 ballots were returned as undeliverable.
The results released Tuesday evening on the town's website, townofmonument.org. The official results will be available April 17 upon the completion of the canvass, officials said.
LaKind received 1,142 votes, the unofficial tally shows. Romanello, the only candidate seeking re-election, received 1006 votes. Unruh won 833 votes to be elected to the third seat on the Board of Trustees.
“I think how the people voted overall speaks volumes," Romanello said in an email. "I am proud and honored to serve this term.”
LaKind said, “I am humbled by the outpouring of voter support for my campaign, and I am looking forward to representing you as a Trustee and cannot wait to begin.”
Voters overwhelmingly supported the ballot question that asked if the town should opt out of Title 29, Article 27, Part 1 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, which would allow Monument to "have the legal authority to provide, facilitate, partner or coordinate “advanced (high speed) internet, telecommunications services and/or cable television services.
1,043 votes were collected in favor of the town opting out, more than double the votes against, the results show.