El Paso County has named Communications Director Ryan Parsell and former Undersheriff Pete Carey as the executive directors of two new county departments.

Parsell will lead the county’s legislative and government affairs department, which will focus on the state’s legislative agenda and its impact on El Paso County. That role was previously part of the county’s communications department.

Carey heads up the justice services department, which oversees veterans’ services, criminal justice planning, pretrial services and community corrections, among others. Formerly, these duties fell under the purview of the county’s community services office.

El Paso County Administrator Bret Waters said the new departments were made independent to expand the county’s focus on these key areas.

Parsell was El Paso County’s chief deputy clerk and recorder from 2015 to 2017 and deputy state treasurer from March 2017 to September 2018; he has been the county’s communications director since October 2018. Parsell’s legislative experience, Waters said, made him a “logical fit” for the new role.

“Ryan’s past experience will be valuable as we increase our efforts and emphasis on areas of legislative matters that affect El Paso County,” Waters said.

In the new position, Parsell said he will provide a stronger voice for the county on instituted and proposed state matters, leading “proactive” legislation and rule changes that will allow El Paso County to better serve residents.

“We need to make sure our voice is heard. In this position, I think we can do that on both a state and county level,” Parsell said. “The county has tracked legislation for some time, in the sense of ‘this is what’s coming down.’ But we’re the largest county (by population) in the state now and it’s time we were more proactive in several legislative matters.”

His immediate focus includes improving mental health and resiliency programs in El Paso County, including funding the Behavioral Health Connect Unit (BHCON) unit, which pairs sheriff’s deputies with licensed behavioral health clinicians to respond to mental health-related emergency calls; working to shorten the timeframe the state has to address second reviews for development applications to avoid negatively affecting local housing initiatives; supporting fire mitigation efforts; and participating in the statewide effort to reverse the federal decision to relocate U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala.

“I love solving challenges and coming up with policy ideas,” Parsell said. “We have so many great partners in the state legislation and Congressional delegation, so many people who have come together to help bring the county’s voice. I’m happy to be a part of that.”

Parsell will continue performing his duties as El Paso County’s communications director while the county seeks to fill the vacancy, Waters said.

Parsell will undertake the position at the same annual salary of $127,100 he received as communications director, as his new role includes responsibilities he previously oversaw in the communications department, county spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said.

Carey has a long career in law enforcement, including in several positions with the Colorado Springs Police Department from 1984 until March 2019. Carey served as the city’s police chief from 2012 until he retired in 2019, then served as El Paso County’s undersheriff from March 2019 through August 2021.

El Paso County “needed more focus on justice services operations and we are placing new emphasis on assisting the Community Corrections Board, pretrial services and veterans’ services,” Waters said. “When we think about working with the courts and these boards, Pete’s extensive background is very valuable.”

Carey said he has been “blessed” to have cultivated working relationships during his law enforcement career with the District Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office and with the courts, which will allow him to effectively lead the new department.

“We’re trying to keep people safe and coordinate an effort to find out what’s the most cost-effective and humane way to take care of the people who have been in our criminal justice system?” Carey said.

He will lead the county’s effort by using evidence-based practices, he said, and facilitating collaboration between the courts and law enforcement.

“I enjoy getting to do that, as someone who knows the system well,” he said.

Carey assumed his new position at a yearly salary of $152,250, a jump from his annual $136,302 salary as undersheriff, Sosa said. The salary increase was implemented due to expanded responsibilities and the community impact of the new role, Sosa said.

Joe Roybal, a former bureau chief in the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, was appointed undersheriff in August following Carey’s departure from the department.