The Colorado Springs City Council this week agreed to pay more than $100,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the contractor that built the Pikes Peak Summit Complex claiming breach of contract by the city.

The council voted unanimously to approve the settlement amount during a brief special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The exact amount of the settlement will be determined "if and when a final agreement is made," city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink said in an email Thursday.

GE Johnson Construction Company Inc., the company that built the new 38,000-square-foot complex at the top of Pikes Peak and one of Colorado's largest general contractors, filed a lawsuit in El Paso County district court on March 8 claiming the city has not paid for work its crews carried out to build the visitor center after "compensable delays outside of (GE Johnson's) responsibility or control prevented" the company from completing the project on time.

On April 13, the city filed a countersuit alleging the contractor performed poor-quality work on a new wastewater treatment system and parking lot at the site.

Laura Rinker, a GE Johnson spokeswoman, said Thursday the city and the contractor "reached a mutually agreeable resolution of disputes."

Zink and Rinker said both parties expect to finalize the settlement agreement "in the near future."

Crews broke ground on the project around Aug. 3, 2018, and the new facility opened on June 23, 2021.

Made up of hurricane wind-tested glass and steel, the new facility is more than three times the size of the former summit house and includes a "grand staircase" with views of Mount Rosa and the sprawling Arkansas River Valley. It also boasts interactive displays, a museum, interpretive signage and an extensive walkway around the summit.

GE Johnson has worked hand in hand with Colorado Springs officials as it built some of the area's highest-profile public and private projects since it was founded more than a half-century ago.

The contractor's Colorado Springs projects in recent years include downtown's U.S Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Weidner Field multipurpose stadium; Ent Credit Union's north-side headquarters; the gutting and renovation of The Broadmoor hotel's Broadmoor West guest building; the 110-bed Children's Hospital Colorado; the 72-bed St. Francis-Interquest hospital scheduled to open in July; and a 375-room hotel expected to debut next year as part of the Air Force Academy's new visitors center.