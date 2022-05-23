A district judge has ruled that the Colorado Springs City Council's decision to block the construction of apartments on Garden of the Gods Road can stand.
A proposal to build 420 apartments at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road on undeveloped parking lots in front of a 750,000-square-foot office building along North 30th Street triggered an outpouring of opposition from neighbors. Residents from Mountain Shadows organized to oppose the project, arguing the large number of new residents could slow an evacuation during a wildfire, among other concerns. Some of those who opposed the project lived through the Waldo Canyon fire that destroyed a large portion of the neighborhood.
The City Council voted 5 to 4 in August to deny a necessary rezoning of the property, thus blocking the construction of apartments.
A Nevada-based developer, 2424 GOTG LLC, claimed in a lawsuit filed in September that the city abused its discretion and acted arbitrarily by penalizing the company and blocking development over the city's failure to plan for an evacuation.
Judge David Prince disagreed with the developers' argument, ruling Friday that the city was within its rights to deny a rezone because the council must consider public interest, health, safety, convenience or general welfare when voting on development projects.
"This Court finds inclusion of emergency evacuation within the rubric of a 'public health and safety' factor to be a reasonable interpretation," Prince wrote.
The developer argued in the lawsuit that evacuation planning has not been a standard applied to all development projects. But the judge wrote that evacuation may play more of a role in public health and safety in some development projects than others.
The company also argued that the council's decision was devoid of support and thus "arbitrary," noting it submitted a traffic study and city staff supported the rezone.
The judge disagreed again, saying the 1,000 pages of public comments and public presentations from the Mountain Shadows residents supported the decision and the council's vote could not be considered arbitrary.
The suit also challenged some of the communications council members had outside of city hearings and some of the statements residents were allowed to make in a city hearing about their evacuation concerns. The judge ruled the plaintiff had not demonstrated council members acted improperly or the board abused its authority.
"Plaintiff has failed to meet his burden to overcome the presumption that the individual members were acting with integrity, honesty, and impartiality or that the agency’s acts were proper," the judge wrote about council communications outside of council hearings.
Mountain Shadows Community Association President Bill Wysong said his group was pleased with the ruling and how it supported the council considering safety and evacuation concerns. He expects the ruling could help as the City Council evaluates future development projects.
"The City Council has shown that the community safety is one of their items of concern," he said.