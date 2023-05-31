Jamie Fabos, Colorado Springs Utilities' general manager of public affairs and the city's former chief communications officer, has been named Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade's chief of staff.

"I am pleased that Jamie would partner with me to help me deliver on my campaign promises," Mobolade said as he announced Fabos' appointment at a news conference held at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC downtown on Wednesday morning. "... Jamie is the right person for the job and I'm excited to work with her and see this city flourish."

Fabos begins her role Tuesday, when Mobolade will also be officially sworn in as the city's 42nd mayor.

At Colorado Springs Utilities, Fabos oversees the municipal utility's public affairs efforts and its interactions with the community. Previously, Fabos worked in outgoing Mayor John Suthers' Cabinet as the city's chief spokeswoman from 2015 to 2022, when she led the communications department and Colorado Springs' public relations, branding, marketing and crisis communication, Mobolade said.

When she worked for the city, Fabos contributed to ongoing efforts to retain U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs, worked on the city's recognition as a U.S. News & World Report Best Place to Live, and guided communication efforts during crises like the Planned Parenthood mass shooting in 2015 and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Mobolade's campaign.

She also oversaw Colorado Springs' public engagement efforts, which she will grow under Mobolade's administration, the release said.

Before joining the city, Fabos worked in public relations with Olympic and Paralympic teams such as USA Swimming and USA Hockey. She has lived in Colorado Springs for 17 years.

Fabos said in an interview Wednesday she was "excited" to serve as chief of staff and rejoin the mayor's Cabinet, which she called a "gold medal team" of "dedicated, talented, knowledgeable and committed" people.

She plans to be a visible member of Mobolade's Cabinet, she said.

"Yemi's campaign promise was for us to be out in the community more and to engage more groups than have traditionally had a seat at the table. I definitely see community engagement as a big part of my role, helping Yemi explore all those relationships (and getting) the input from different groups that maybe haven't been represented before, as well as those that have been city partners," she said.

Mobolade told city and county leaders Wednesday he chose Fabos among about 20 candidates he interviewed for the job.

He focused on three criteria, including the candidates' competency with various levels of government, candidates with strong leadership qualities who were respected by other city leaders, and candidates with strong character.

"Jamie brings all of those things," Mobolade said. "Her career is marked by ... collaboration, building cultures of teamwork (and) mutual respect. Quite frankly, Jamie has exceeded all of those expectations."

Fabos' experience with communications and public engagement will be key in helping Mobolade provide the transparent and inclusive government he promised voters on the campaign trail, he said.

Fabos said the mayor-elect's vision for that kind of government was one she appreciated and shared.

"I'm a big supporter of this collaborative approach to governing, and I know that part of my selection was based on the deep relationships that I bring across city government, the county, local businesses and friends, community members and nonprofits," she told regional officials Wednesday. "I am so anxious to get to work with all of your voices represented in this administration."