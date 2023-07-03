Ahead of Thursday's third county redistricting commission meeting, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is inviting the public to an open house where they can learn about the redistricting process and explore online mapping software.

At the Wednesday event, residents will have access to computers and receive guidance from the school's geospacial technology experts on how to think about their community and prioritize which of the many, and often contentious, factors — like communities of interest, voter competitiveness or minority representation — that can influence how they may choose to draw district lines.

To aid the El Paso County Redistricting Commission's goal of redrawing commissioner districts — for the first time since 2017 — residents are encouraged to submit public comments and proposed maps through the website, which can be reviewed at future meetings.

The county announced last month that it had launched the ESRI Redistricting Tool, an online software that allows users to draw potential commissioner districts using GIS technology, 2020 census data and other demographic information.

The open house is an effort to help de-mystify the sometimes daunting tool, said Rebecca Theobald, associate research professor in the department of geography and environmental studies at UCCS.

"In my work with UCCS undergraduate students, I have found the best approach to understanding a system or process is to have them try it out," Theobald told commissioners at the Junee 21 redistricting meeting. "While many members of the public are prepared to offer comments on county redistricting, or to create sample maps, others may find some benefit in reviewing additional background materials."

Aside from using the ESRI tool, attendees may also draw and describe their communities using other interactive materials or simply discuss with others the redistricting process.

“People should feel prepared to make a map and submit it to the commission, but that doesn’t have to be everybody’s goal,” Theobald said in a news release. “If they just want to come and feel a little more knowledgeable about the process, that too is a success.”

The open house will take place from 4-7 p.m. in Columbine Hall room 329. Free parking for the event can be found on the third level of the Gateway Garage.

Given the limited number of computers, attendees are asked, if able, to bring a laptop.

The next redistricting commission meeting, which is the third of five meetings to be held in each commissioner district, will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Mesa Ridge High School.

Click or tap here for organizer contact information.

Click or tap here for background information on the redistricting process, provided by the UCCS GeoCivics program.

Colorado College will also hold a similar event on July 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Tutt Library, room 130.