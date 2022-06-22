03f299aacd8b86f66b216d11cf495e4b

After a brief closing on Wednesday, the Pikes Peak Library District's Fountain Library and Sand Creek Library are expected to reopen on Thursday, according to Denise Abbott, the district's director of public relations and marketing.

The district announced Wednesday morning the two locations would be closed for the day due to staffing issues.

“Much like the rest of the country," Abbott said, (PPLD is) experiencing staffing shortages."

According to Abbott, the PPLD is short about 40 positions across the district, and staff members are being shuffled  to fill varying needs at its libraries across the city.

She said the district's flagship program, the Summer Adventure reading program for children ages birth to 18 that started on June 1, is seeing record attendance and therefore is "pulling staff away from their desks."

She also attributed some staff absences to COVID-19 and other illnesses.

After the program ends on Aug. 15, Abbott says she expects more staff to be freed up at each campus.

Abbott said the libraries usually are not closed for more than a day, and that they are in regular communication to fill staffing shortages across locations. 

"We are doing everything we possibly can to make sure we are open for the public," she said.

