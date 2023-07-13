City of Fountain officials are looking to join the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority after a recent survey found a majority of residents to be in favor of the move, which could potentially bring over $5 million in roads-related funding annually.

Despite being the region’s second-largest municipality, Fountain is not a member of the PPRTA, which collects a 1% sales tax that pays for some of the region’s largest road extensions, maintenance and expansions. The tax revenues benefit Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Ramah and Calhan.

The city conducted a survey of 741 registered Fountain voters spanning 15 days in March and found 59% of respondents to be in favor of joining PPRTA, 29% against and 12% undecided.

In response, the Fountain City Council is considering bringing the question before voters in November, Mayor Sharon Thompson said in an email.

“The Council surveyed the community in 2022 and found significant support for either joining PPRTA or enhancing public safety, but not both at the same time,” Thompson said. The city opted to put a public safety tax, which passed last year and that will increase property taxes to hire more police officers and firefighters, before residents first.

“(But this survey) shows that the voters are still supportive of joining the PPRTA and, thus, the Council is considering inclusion,” Thompson said.

Reasons for potentially voting in favor of the move cited by voters included poor overall road quality, minimal costs to individual taxpayers relative to funding benefits received and a desire to actually receive funding from PPRTA, which Fountain residents already pay into if they spend money elsewhere in the county or in other member governments.

The city’s Finance Department estimates that Fountain residents pay over $1.2 million in sales tax that is not returned to the city, because it is not a PPRTA member.

If residents were to pass the potential ballot measure, a 1% sales tax rate could generate an estimated $3.8 million annually that would go to the PPRTA; however, Fountain would receive $3.5 million in return for street capital projects and over $2 million for maintenance, Thompson said.

The city would prioritize improving and maintaining existing infrastructure first, including resurfacing or rebuilding Fountain Mesa Road, Cross Creek, Crest Drive and Ohio Avenue, according to survey documents.

Of the survey respondents, 55% of both politically unaffiliated and registered Republican voters and 74% of Democrats were in favor of joining PPRTA.

Fountain did not join PPRTA in the past because the authority’s bylaws “did not guarantee that Fountain’s sales tax revenue would come back to the city,” survey documents said. But when it approached Fountain City Council in 2021 to reopen the discussion, Thompson said, city officials began “internal discussions” and opted to consider the move because those bylaws have since changed to better allocate funds to appropriate member governments.

But those who said they would likely vote against the move cited skepticism of Fountain actually getting the share of funds it deserves, as well as aversion to any new taxes.

“The City of Fountain has lied in the past about tax increases going to specific projects that were never completed. … I have to work within my budget, and the city needs to learn to do the same,” one respondent said.

Fountain has an estimated $50 million to $75 million backlog in unfunded street maintenance and capital projects, survey documents said. By joining PPRTA, accrual of funds in coming years would allow the city to chip away at those existing needs while also preparing for new expansions to “help meet the needs of our growing community,” Thompson said.

The proposal to put the question forward as a ballot measure is set to go before the City Council for a first reading on July 25 and for a second reading and vote on Aug. 22.