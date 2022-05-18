The need to boost funding for public safety services in Fountain is essential as the city faces rapid population growth in the coming decade, emergency services officials told the City Council last month.

By Wednesday afternoon, Fountain residents received invitations to participate in a citywide online and telephone survey intended to gauge public opinion on increasing funding for emergency services.

"We wanted to be proactive in our approach and transparent with the community" about funding needs for the city's police and fire departments, Fountain Police Chief Chris Heberer said Wednesday.

The city will use the survey results to inform efforts to expand funding, either through a local ballot initiative or other avenues, he said.

Officials are cognizant of the rising cost of living and "want to strike the right balance" in identifying additional money for the police and fire departments while also not straining residents' pocketbooks, Heberer said.

Fountain's population is expected to grow from about 29,800 residents to between 47,000 and 53,000 residents over the next eight years, increasing the need for police and fire resources, he told the council in April. Without more funding for public safety, those services will be strained.

"More people, more problems," he said. "That means more traffic and more crime."

Fountain Police Department will need more officers, civilian staff and vehicles, for example, he said. Current state legislation, such as moves to decriminalize certain drugs, makes it "more difficult, from a law enforcement standpoint," to jail criminals, he added. And like many other cities, Fountain is experiencing an increase in violent crime while the region endures heightened fire activity.

Fountain Police Department currently has 61 officers, Heberer said, and has hired only six officers in the past seven years. At that rate, the police department won't have enough staff to meet the city's public safety needs.

"We would be catastrophically understaffed," he said. "We're playing catch-up and that can really hurt the fabric of a community. If it becomes dangerous ... the community doesn't thrive."

The city's online survey opened Wednesday afternoon and will close the evening of June 1.

Fountain residents can take the survey online at fountaincolorado.org/residents/publicsafetysurvey. The survey link is also available on the city's official Facebook page.

Some residents will receive a text message inviting them to participate, according to a release from the city.

Officials will present survey results to the City Council at a future date, Heberer said.