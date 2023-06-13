Former Colorado Springs Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune has died.

Former Mayor John Suthers, who left office June 6, issued a written statement Tuesday morning remembering her as "a great citizen of Colorado Springs."

"She had a servant’s heart and worked in a myriad of ways to improve our city, our state and our country. Through her involvement in federal, state and local government, and her work in higher education and for many nonprofits, she made a positive impact on so many people," he said. "... She worked tirelessly on the council until she was physically unable to do so any longer."

Fortune was a largely behind-the-scenes community leader whom the City Council appointed in January 2022 to represent Colorado Springs' downtown and southwest corner when Councilman Richard Skorman resigned his seat representing District 3.

In November, Fortune announced she was diagnosed with leukemia. She finished her term and did not run for reelection in April.

She brought extensive political experience to the dais, previously working as the executive director for University Partnerships and Public Policy at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs; the political adviser to the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee; and chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Jane Norton, a Republican, among other roles.

Fortune had extensive experience on many nonprofit boards, like the United Way, the Pikes Peak Workforce Investment Board and the Girl Scouts of Colorado. She also led the working group that laid the foundation for the City for Champions initiative, which included construction of the Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Weidner Field, Ed Robson Arena, the William Hybl Sports Medicine & Performance Center and the upcoming U.S. Air Force Academy Gateway Visitor Center.

"My hope is Stephannie’s life of public service will be an inspiration to others in our community," Suthers said.