Crews started repairs this week on the Circle Drive bridges east of Interstate 25 after an inspection found issues requiring emergency stabilization.

Three of the four bridges that cross Fountain Creek, railroad tracks and several roads need work because the rocker bearings that sit between the bridge pillars and the road surface have moved, City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant said. The damage was found during regular inspections that happen every 60 to 90 days because of the age and condition of the former Colorado Department of Transportation bridges built in 1963, she said.

Some evidence of the aging condition is also apparent to the untrained eye, where concrete has disintegrated under the bridges.

The work started on Tuesday and could cost between $1 and $2 million, she said.

The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority board heard about the need for the repairs during its Wednesday meeting and gave the work its blessing. The work will be covered by a dedicated bridge fund.

"I think it is the emergency bridge repair fund for a reason," County Commissioner and board member Holly Williams said.

All the bridges are slated for replacement, Sturdivant said, but the bridges need to stay in place for several more years before that work can start. The city's website states the bridges have exceeded their 50-year expected life.

The replacement work is expected to start with the construction of a new bridge to the south of the existing roadway, Sturdivant said.