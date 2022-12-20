Plans to build a new residential and retail venture on Colorado Springs' southeast side will now move before the City Council after El Paso County on Tuesday agreed to allocate approximately $2.6 million in incremental tax revenues to the project.

Commissioners narrowly voted 3-2 to appropriate about $1.9 million in future property tax revenues and about $722,500 in future sales tax revenues over 25 years to help finance the proposed Hancock Commons at the southeast corner of Hancock Expressway and Chelton Road.

The city of Colorado Springs has designated the site an urban renewal area, allowing an increased portion of sales and property tax revenues generated from various taxing entities, such as the county, to be spent on public improvements at the site.

Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Jariah Walker told commissioners he expects the project request to go before the City Council during a work session "sometime in January." The council could give a final vote on the development in mid- or late February, he said.

"I do think that area is much in need of some improvements, and of retail and housing that I see will be directly serving many (residents)," El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer said before voting to approve the financing request.

She said the deal "would end up really being a long-term advantage to the county but also a long-term advantage to an area that we've long said needs some investment."

Developer Ray O'Sullivan of RJ Development wants to build between 150 and 180 market-rate apartments and between 72 and 87 market-rate townhomes, as well as 14,000 square feet of commercial retail space on about 20 acres of undeveloped land.

The project would bring more needed housing inventory to the region's supply; will allow for retail restaurants and service businesses to open, bringing more jobs to the area and increasing the sales tax base; and will help develop blighted land to positively impact the surrounding community, said Crystal LaTier, executive director of the El Paso County Economic Development Department.

It will also generate "a significant amount" of revenues from property and sales taxes when the tax increment financing agreement ends in 2045, she said.

A key component of the development is also the realignment of Hancock Expressway where it curves south toward Milton E. Proby Parkway.

O'Sullivan wants to straighten and extend Hancock Expressway from Clarendon Drive east to Chelton Road, a long-sought improvement to the roadway no other private developer has been able to complete, he said.

The extension could also open up more land for improvements on a triangular parcel just north of the Hancock Commons, Walker said.

Commissioners Carrie Geitner and Longinos Gonzalez said they agreed the project was worthwhile but again expressed concerns it may not be the best use of taxpayer funds and that Colorado Springs was asking the county to subsidize upgrades the city should be funding.

The Hancock Expressway realignment was identified by the city as a lower-priority road project to complete amid its use of funding from the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority's voter-approved 1-cent sales tax, Gonzalez said. The tax funds regional and multimodal road projects.

Millions in funding for lower-priority road projects through 2024 could come from the transportation authority "in the near future," said Gonzalez, who is a county representative on the authority's board, along with commissioners Geitner and Holly Williams.

Colorado Springs Director of Public Works Travis Easton said Tuesday if money from the PPRTA sales tax was used to fund the Hancock Commons development it would save the city about $2 million.

The city already plans to fund about $2 million in improvements adjacent to Hancock Expressway on Chelton Road, such as putting in a new traffic light, to complete Hancock's planned extension, Easton said.

Colorado Springs also wants to use those PPRTA funds to pay for road improvements along Marksheffel Road as well as extending Powers Boulevard from Colorado 83 to Voyager Parkway, he said.

City ordinances require developers to construct infrastructure like utilities and roadways, and PPRTA policy requires builders to reimburse the transportation authority for improvements it makes that are considered the developer's obligation, Easton said.

Geitner said Colorado Springs is "putting too much responsibility" on the developer, but questioned why El Paso County should allocate so much in future tax revenues to the project if it is not required to fund the improvements. The money the county puts toward Hancock Commons might be better used on other projects it is responsible for, she said.

"If the city is so concerned about it being a developer's burden, and the burden is too high, then maybe they should take a look at their policies," Geitner said.

Gonzalez moved to approve an amended tax incremental financing request that would have required El Paso County contribute about $1.56 million in future property and sales tax revenues to the project. He and Geitner said they felt this was a better balance of contributions from the county.

The motion failed 3-2, with commissioners Geitner and Gonzalez voting in favor of the amended amount.