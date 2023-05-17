The El Paso County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that it’s taking its fight against a new collective bargaining law in Colorado to the courts.

The board is seeking a “declaratory judgment” against the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, a suit commissioners hope will allow them to again plead their case, air grievances and seek clarification about sweeping changes to the rules governing unionization of public-sector employees set to go into effect July 1.

Commissioners have said the new law could cost the county as much as $25 million, tax dollars which will have to be funneled from established infrastructure, social and service programs upon which residents rely.

“We are looking at having to potentially hire additional attorneys, folks in the HR department, all kinds of administrative work that is required to make sure that we are in compliance with a complex set of regulations” that haven’t yet been finalized, said commissioner and board vice chair Carrie Geitner. “Citizens rightfully expect someone to plow roads during a snowstorm, answer 911 calls, and protect the young and the elderly from abuse.

“For the same cost as our most conservative estimates of the impact of unionization, counties could repair a significant number of roads or hire dozens more deputies to patrol our county,” she said.

Signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis last May, Senate Bill 22 230 provides $362,092 to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the Colorado Department of Law, to handle additional administrative requirements. No extra money was earmarked for counties affected by the new law, Geitner said.

A “clarifying court order” is necessary for El Paso County to operate under a new mandate that comes with no funding to help pay for implementation and maintenance of the new requirements, Geitner said.

“This unfunded mandate means our local residents’ tax dollars pay for union elections, collective bargaining and a significant increase in legal and administrative staff to negotiate, approve and manage agreements,” she said. “If the state doesn’t want to pay for the policies it creates, our citizens shouldn’t be forced to sacrifice services or pay more for those same services, particularly when Colorado Springs taxpayers rejected unionization of public employees at the ballot box in 2019.

“We’re asking the courts to help us sort out what this legislation means for us because it is so unclear and conflicting,” she said.

The bill received broad pushback from county commissions throughout the state after it was introduced in previous legislative sessions. An earlier version that failed to receive enough bipartisan support was pared down to, among other things, cover a narrower sector of the public workforce and exempt counties with fewer than 7,500 residents or where a “home rule” charter expressly forbids collective bargaining.

The law still applies to most of Colorado’s 64 counties, and roughly 38,000 public-sector employees.

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker pointed to another “problematic” element in the new law, which he said grants “broad and overreaching powers to county commissioners to dictate how independent elected officials… run their office.”

The new law doesn’t require county workers to unionize, but guarantees them that right if they get enough signatures, and subsequent supporting votes, to petition for and form a bargaining unit.

A separate bill currently making its way through the Colorado Legislature would expand legal protections and rights for public employees who choose to discuss or engage in activities associated with workplace representation.

Since the collective bargaining law passed, Schleiker said he has received “numerous complaints” from public sector employees, about union representatives pressuring them to sign up.

“I’ve even heard reports of union representatives showing up to people’s homes and harassing to the point where the employee thought they would have to call law enforcement,” Schleiker said. “These reports are very concerning to me.”

El Paso County commissioners are the first to pursue litigation against the state, but a handful of civic leaders from around Colorado joined Tuesday’s news conference to say they supported the lawsuit.

Elbert County’s board chair, Commissioner Chris Richardson, said the Legislature’s move to protect public employees was not only governmental overreach, but assumed an ideological, and real-word, disconnect between a county’s elected leadership and those on the peoples’ payroll.

“We are a small county when compared to El Paso County, but I guess a large one when you’re looking at this legislation,” said Richardson, whose county of about 27,000 is serviced by roughly 200 public sector employees. “Our employees understand what we’re operating with. I don’t see a move for unionization because they know there’s no more money. I mean, we scrap for every dime.”