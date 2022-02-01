The El Paso County Sheriff's Office expects to build a new multimillion-dollar substation to serve the Falcon area over the next two years as the prairie fills up with new homes and hundreds of thousands of residents.

Sheriff Bill Elder presented plans for the office to the El Paso County commissioners Tuesday and highlighted the need for the building planned for the intersection of Stapleton Drive and Meridian Ranch Boulevard to serve the booming northeastern portion of the county.

"We've been excited to do this for a number of years," he said.

In the coming months, the Sheriff's Office expects to place a modular office building on the site next to a Falcon Fire Protection District station to temporarily serve deputies and provide access to some services, such as law enforcement records and concealed carry handgun permitting, he said. The $100,000 building has already been purchased and was more affordable than leasing space in Falcon until the permanent building goes up, he said. When the new building is complete the modular office building will be moved to the county's firearm range to serve as a classroom.

The office expects to build a new $3 million to $5 million substation on the site over the next two years that can also provide space to the county Clerk and Recorders' Office and the Assessor's Office, Elder said. More exact estimates on the substation's cost are not available because the building has not been designed, he said.

The building will sit on 2½ acres valued at $3 million, he said. The Falcon fire department is donating the property to the county for the office, Elder said.

The property was originally set aside by the developer for public safety purposes and the fire district doesn't need it, said Chief Trent Harwig.

"We are just glad we were able to hear about this need and have this extra land that we have no use for," he said.

The sheriff's office expects the new location will increase the presence of law enforcement in the area, but it won't immediately trigger additional patrols, Elder said. The office currently has a patrol car in the area around the clock, he said.

Additional patrols in the area will depend on the budget, staffing and calls for law enforcement in the area, Elder said.

The new station may not lower response times because deputies may not be responding from the office. They spend much of their time in their vehicles on patrol, he said.

The department currently has 50 to 60 openings and like many other law enforcement agencies in the state has had trouble filling positions, he said.

The office expects to use dedicated public safety tax revenues to pay for the new substation. The office has some money set aside for the project but not the full cost. Elder said the office doesn't expect to ask the commissioners for additional funding for the office.

Elder is term-limited and a new sheriff who will be elected in November will oversee the completion of the project.

The county commissioners applauded the project and the work between the independent Falcon fire district and the sheriff's office.

"It is not always that we find such great cooperation," Commissioner Carrie Geitner said.

She also noted the substation is a good step whether or not Falcon decides to incorporate into a town, a hot topic within the community.