The El Paso County Redistricting Commission convened for its second meeting Wednesday and fielded residents' questions concerning divided communities of color and other areas of interest.

The meeting, held at Mountain View Academy in District 2, was the second of five meetings, each to be held in a current commissioner district. The redistricting commission, consisting of the current five members of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners, has until the end of September to redraw their constituent districts.

Under House Bill 21-1047, passed in 2021, counties cannot see more than 5% in population deviation between their most and least populous districts. The bill also encourages, as much as possible, preserving "communities of interest — such as urban, rural or trade areas, or other factors like education, environment or water needs — to ensure "fair and effective representation."

Each new district should have a population of roughly 146,550 based on 2020 U.S. Census data, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker has said.

Schleiker presented the commission with three new maps that they requested at its previous June 12 meeting.

Based on resident requests to keep Monument in one district rather than split it along Interstate 25 between Districts 1 and 3, Map No. 1 moved voting precincts in Palmer Lake and Monument into District 1. The Patty Jewett neighborhood, largely located just east of Old North End, was moved to District 3, as residents said during the June 12 meeting that the neighborhood is similar to and better off grouped with Old Colorado City and the west side than being split into multiple districts.

The map also focused on incorporating more of southeast Colorado Springs into District 5 as a community of interest rather than splitting it up.

Map No. 1 would see 16 precincts moved, and a 4.6% population deviation after shortchanging Districts 1, 2 and 4 to accommodate for growth.

Map No. 2 was a new version of a previous map requested by commissioners that showed a minimum amount of voter precincts moved between districts, but it was reworked to keep Fort Carson in District 4 and move both the U.S. Air Force Academy and most of Palmer Lake and Monument from District 1 to District 3.

Map No. 2 moved 12 precincts and also saw a 4.6% population deviation after underpopulating the fast-growing northern and eastern districts. Map 2 also created the least racially and politically diverse districts.

Map No. 3 showed similar efforts to keep Monument and Palmer Lake in District 1 and incorporate Patty Jewett into west side District 3, and southeast Colorado Springs neighborhoods into District 5, to avoid gerrymandering minority areas, Schleiker said, but also prioritized keeping school districts together, especially D-49.

Map No. 3 saw the highest number of precinct moves with 38, as well as a population deviation of 4.9%.

A fourth map created by resident Katherine Czukas was presented by Schleiker and can be seen here.

Many communities of interest highlighted by residents during public comment were at play, including appeals to better define Falcon as a prominent community of interest, preferring to keep the Air Force Academy in District 1, and keeping certain precincts west of Powers Boulevard in District 5, rather than District 2.

Commissioners have repeated the argument that, given the vast number of possible communities of interest within the county and their locations, keeping each group brought forward by residents is impossible.

But the most contentious point of public concern has been the perceived gerrymandering of minority communities on Colorado Springs' southeast side.

Jacqueline Armendariz Unzueta, a resident of that part of the city, told commissionerst she and many fellow residents believe the best definition of "southeast" includes just under 30 "contiguous precincts in (that area) with a minority population of 45% or greater,” based on census data.

"Let me repeat that this is not a Democrat or Republican issue," she said. "This is an issue of justice, integrity and democracy. ... It is possible to choose a map that is fair, follows the law, and isn't racist."

Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez, who represents much of the southeast part of the city, disputed comments that the board has not been listening to residents, and said he was "very happy" with the maps that, he believes, shows direct effort to consolidate Patty Jewett and southeast neighborhoods.

"(Maps 1 and 3) are bringing together the southeast, just as we recommended and discussed last time, because this board is open and listening," Gonzalez said. "Some statements ... saying that's not accurately being done, is not accurate."

Ahead of the next redistricting meeting, to be held July 6 in District 4, commissioners tasked county staff with drawing and presenting six new maps, including moving the Air Force Academy and some Black Forest precincts back into District 1, and "heat maps" that show strong racial and ethnic minority and political party locations.

The new maps also include recommendations submitted by a resident, Zuri Horowitz, and Commissioners Stan VanderWerf and Cami Bremer to better group majority-minority precincts.

Map No. 2 was also removed from "active" consideration.

Click or tap here for Maps 1, 2 and 3.

Click or tap here for more information on the county Redistricting Commission, how to create and submit redistricting map proposals and further resources.