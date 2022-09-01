Sunny Bryant, who worked for six years as the Fremont County manager, has been named El Paso County's newest deputy county administrator, officials announced Thursday.

Bryant begins the job Oct. 31 and will fill the vacancy left by Kenny Hodges, who El Paso County commissioners appointed as county attorney in June.

"I am honored to join the El Paso County team," Bryant said in a news release. "El Paso County has done a tremendous job in providing exemplary services, and I look forward to being a part of that effort."

Before coming to El Paso County, Bryant worked in the Florence-Penrose School District and with the city of Florence, then joined Fremont County as a budget and finance officer in February 2013. She assumed the role of Fremont County manager in 2016. The Association of Colorado County Administrators named her administrator of the year in 2018.

El Paso County Administrator Bret Waters said Bryant's "wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable" and that she is well-prepared to navigate the county through future challenges and opportunities.

"I am confident that she will be a great asset to our county and help us to continue to provide the best possible service to our community," Waters said.

As deputy county administrator, Bryant will manage and supervise various county departments and will work closely with Waters "to ensure that the county is running smoothly and efficiently," the release states. Bryant will manage projects and staff, allocate resources and help prepare and monitor budgets.