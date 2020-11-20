With predictions of a "grim" month ahead, regional hospitals already are strained by an ever-growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, El Paso Public Health reported Friday.
Area hospitals have admitted 124 COVID-19 patients from Nov. 13 through Thursday and the number of daily admissions have been growing since October, county public health data shows.
The overall number of people testing positive is also growing fast with more than 1,000 positive test results reported Thursday, data shows.
UCHealth said this week that it was starting to implement surge plans to accommodate more patients. On Thursday, the hospital system was caring for almost 110 COVID-19 patients in the Pikes Peak region, said Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer for UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial North. The UCHealth system, including Denver hospitals, is caring for 366 COVID-19 patients.
"The most difficult thing about this is that it is somewhat hidden behind the walls of the hospital," Steinbruner said, at a news conference on Thursday.
Hospitalizations tend to lag behind when residents test positive and so it can take time for residents heeding precautions to change the rising trend of infection, he said.
Steinbruner said he is particularly worried about Thanksgiving gatherings, at which the virus could be transmitted among several generations in a family.
"If we don't do something right now to turn the tide of this thing, we are looking at a very grim December," he said.
UCHealth has already started delaying surgeries and procedures that can safely be rescheduled to help free up staff to help with the rising number of COVID-19 patients, a spokeswoman for the hospital system said earlier this week.
The state's rules on calling for a stay-at-home order are tied only to hospital capacity following a change this week and can be implemented if capacity is at risk of being breached. Hospital capacity is not a single number of beds and it can be expanded as the needs expand, but it is not inexhaustible, Steinbruner said.
El Paso County enacted new rules to control the spread of virus over the last three weeks, but they are not effectively changing the trend, said Phoebe Lostroh, who teaches molecular microbiology at Colorado College and is on leave, working at the National Science Foundation.
The county entered the “high risk” orange level on the state’s pandemic restriction scale on Nov. 13, which reduced the number of people allowed to gather in restaurants and gyms.
However, the rules "are not designed for the severity of our current outbreak,” Lostroh said. “Our current surge in cases is occurring despite safety precautions that are already in place.”
Through Thursday, El Paso County had a 14-day incidence rate of 1,021.2 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 14.25%, public health data show.
On Oct. 23, the governor ordered personal gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people from two households. El Paso County’s positive rate was 9% at that time.
In the three weeks since, El Paso County has had more than 9,000 new cases.
Lostroh, who is issuing weekly forecasting for COVID-19 cases and trends using an exponential formula she created, predicts more than 10,000 new cases will be confirmed before Thanksgiving.
“It would be prudent to enact more stringent safety precautions immediately,” she said at the beginning of this week.