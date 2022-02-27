El Paso County GOP Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins, far right, moderates a townhall in Peyton on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Four Republican candidates running for office introduced themselves and answered questions in a Q&A style event. From left: State Rep. Dave Williams, running to challenge Congressman Doug Lamborn; Peter Lupia, a county clerk and recorder candidate; Todd Watkins, who is running for El Paso County sheriff; and Ron Hanks, who is competing to challenge Sen. Michael Bennet.