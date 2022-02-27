FEC United, a nonprofit that was born out of COVID-19 lockdown frustration, seems to be backing a slate of candidates in El Paso County with far-right views ahead of the Republican caucuses on Tuesday.
The local GOP leadership appears to have also favored those candidates in ways some county Republicans view as inappropriate.
The group's initials stand for its three pillars — faith, education and commerce. The Pikes Peak chapter of the group added a fourth pillar, politics, an area where founder Joe Oltmann, a former tech CEO and Denver-area resident, seems to have found a niche as a conservative podcaster, although the podcast and nonprofit are separate endeavors.
Oltmann grabbed headlines statewide in December when he talked about building gallows for treasonous politicians. FEC United made headlines earlier this month with an event at a church in Castle Rock that featured false claims by speaker Shawn Smith that Secretary of State Jena Griswold was involved in election fraud and suggested she should hang, 9News reported.
Oltmann also garnered attention Thursday for backing Russia's invasion of Ukraine on his podcast because he believes Ukraine has played a role in stealing elections around the world, repeating a piece of disinformation advanced by Russian interests.
The group also has ties to John "Tig" Tiegen, who organized a Patriot Muster that drew armed representatives to counter a Black Lives Matter protest in Denver during 2020. The paperwork setting up FEC United Impact and Education as a 501(c)3 nonprofit was submitted by Tiegen, founder of an FEC-affiliated organization United American Defense Force, that describes itself as a group that will support first responders and protect citizens.
Locally, the FEC United Pikes Peak chapter has found itself in the middle of local Republican party strife and has supported county party Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins, party members say. Tonkins has relied on FEC membership to help fill vacant party officer and precinct leader positions ahead of the upcoming caucuses. During the caucuses, residents begin the process of selecting delegates who then go on to place candidates on the primary ballot at the county, district and state assemblies. Candidates can also submit petitions to earn spots on the primary ballot.
The local chapter and factions within the GOP led by Tonkins seem to be backing four candidates running in the upcoming Republican primaries — Todd Watkins, who is running for El Paso County sheriff; Peter Lupia, a county clerk and recorder candidate; State Rep. Dave Williams, challenging Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn; and Ron Hanks, who is competing to challenge Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
The slate of the candidates lean to the far right. Watkins promises to be a constitutional sheriff that will "stand in the gap" against federal overreach. Lupia says he will campaign at the state level for an end to mail-in voting. Williams aims to follow in the footsteps of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, known for her support of former President Donald Trump.
Tonkins moderated a town hall featuring the four candidates Friday night in Peyton. While the flyer promoting the event stated her involvement was not an endorsement, some fellow party members saw it as inappropriate. Tonkins said at least twice during the meeting she was not there to promote any of the candidates, but agreed to moderate the event because she was asked to do so. Moderators typically run debates between opponents in a campaign.
Tonkins said she would host similar town halls for other Republican candidates if she was asked and if she was available.
"This is for you to get to know the candidates better," she said.
Fervent Church Pastor Garrett Graupner, who is the faith pillar leader for the local chapter of FEC United, disputed that the organization has endorsed any candidates in the upcoming election, calling it a lie.
Lupia said in an email he was not affiliated with, receiving help from or a member of FEC. Watkins said he has been following FEC since it began but the town hall on Friday was not affiliated with them. Williams did not respond to request for comment.
However, the lineup of speakers at FEC events has consistently mirrored the roster of candidates that appeared in Peyton.
Other candidates for office — including clerk and recorder candidate Steve Schleiker; sheriff candidates Greg Maxwell, Steve Noblitt and Joe Roybal; and Rebecca Keltie, running for the 5th congressional district — said they have never been invited to participate in any events associated with FEC. Keltie said she went to some anyway.
"It’s clear to me by the amount of events they are hosting who they are aligned with. … If you go to an event it will be these four candidates all the time," she said.
She also tried to refer residents interested in participating in the upcoming caucuses as precinct leaders and delegates to the county Republican party, but said members of the party were not interested in having just anyone participate. In one case, someone she recruited received a call and was told not to bother attending because they were not needed.
"It’s very strategic. They are not just letting anyone become precinct leaders and delegates. … They are stacking the caucuses," Keltie said.
She said she believes in the caucus process, but doesn't think it will be run fairly this year.
"My complaint is with the GOP," she said.
Tonkins said Friday night people have not been turned away from roles in the caucuses.
"If someone wants to be a precinct leader, I don't care who they are," Tonkins said. "As long as they're a registered Republican and there is a vacancy, they can fill that slot. I have never, in all the years I've been chair (of the El Paso County GOP), turned anybody away. Ever. And never would."
A precinct leader speaking on the condition of anonymity wrote in an email he appreciated FEC's work to get residents involved but he disagreed with the group's influence within the local party and selective support of candidates, even though he agreed with most, but not all, of their endorsements.
"My main consternation is how FEC has become a dominant influence within the (El Paso) GOP in their support of Vickie, whose leadership has been called into question. While they’ve helped to initially fill numerous precinct vacancies, I see that the EPGOP has lost its neutrality as it relates to not endorsing specific candidates. That should never happen per our state GOP bylaws," the precinct leader wrote. "That significantly compromises one of the core commitments and responsibilities of our party leadership and as a result has become internally divisive."
Tonkins denied endorsing specific candidates.
"Anybody who knows me knows that," she said.
The lists of precinct leaders — routinely distributed by the local GOP in previous years — have also not been available to those who are not aligned with Tonkins but are helping run the caucuses, a party member said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the risk of retaliation.
"I think the majority of the conservatives would not agree with the tactics," the volunteer said. Some of the steps seemed to limit and disrupt participation.
The volunteer and others also expressed concern about flyers included in the packets going out to caucus leaders. The flyers included written endorsements of the slate of four candidates by two groups — Pastors for Truth and Liberty in Colorado and El Paso County Veterans For Freedom — that seem not to have websites or Facebook pages or be listed with the Secretary of State's Office.
Graupner, the pastor of Fervent Church, did not address a question about Pastors for Truth and Liberty in Colorado in an email. He signed off for the group on the endorsement.
At a live-streamed FEC United event last week, attendees were encouraged to take control of precinct meetings if no one seemed to be in charge. Attendees also were urged to support Lupia, Watkins and Williams, who all spoke and said they are relying on the caucus and assembly process to make the primary ballot. Williams also solicited donations from the crowd.
Other candidates running for some of the same offices, such as Lamborn, were often called RINOs, a derisive acronym that stands for "Republican in Name Only," or transrepublicans.
"The theme tonight is RINO hunting," Watkins said.
Under the 501(c)3 tax designation FEC United was granted through Tiegen's submittal to the IRS, the group would be "absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office," according to the Internal Revenue Service.
However, in a court deposition, Oltmann said FEC United was a 501(c)4, a type of nonprofit that can participate in campaigns. The deposition was part of a defamation case by Eric Coomer, a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems, filed against Oltmann, former Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani, conservative commentator Michelle Malkin, and others for making false statements about his involvement in a fabricated conspiracy to undermine the 2020 election.
Oltmann also appeared at the event last week, where he encouraged the audience to get involved in campaigns.
"I am telling you to get involved. … I am not asking anymore," he said.
Oltmann has said he founded FEC United following his frustration with COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and his rhetoric has also focused on election security and support for Trump.
Gazette reporter Breeanna Jent contributed to this report.