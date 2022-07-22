Law enforcement agencies in Colorado Springs and El Paso County are experiencing a shortage of emergency dispatchers.

Colorado Springs City Council President Tom Strand says Police Chief Adrian Vasquez has 20% fewer dispatchers than are required, and Councilman Bill Murray, says there is a shortage of 33 dispatchers.

According to Murray, the shortage of 911 operators has caused sluggish response times and people calling 911 have even been put on hold. To him, this is the "epitome of failure."

Murray highlighted the natural risks such as wildfires that ever-present in the Colorado Springs area and warned that a major issue would need a "sizable response." The city currently could not deliver that sizable response because of staffing, he said.

"We bet nothing bad will happen, and so we shortchange ourselves on police, fire and dispatch," he said. "There'll be a payback and, unfortunately, the city is not the one who will pay for it."

So far, Murray says, no one has taken him up on his offer to get resources needed to address the shortage.

Hiring a 911 dispatcher is not as simple as submitting an application. Dispatchers require specific training to deal with sometimes traumatizing 911 calls.

Training can take several weeks to months. According to Ben Bills, the 911 authority public information officer, his training to become a dispatcher at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office took six months.

The 911 authority serves as a liaison among all law enforcement departments. But they do not hire the dispatchers; hiring falls to each department. The 911 authority does offer training for new dispatchers, but it's limited to the most basic level.

"Training at the 911 authority is the initial protocol training," he said. "After that, each agency has their own specifics."

And according to Strand, not everyone is cut out for that kind of work.

"It's a pretty stressful job. I spoke with retirees from 911 operations, and they said compensation is not the big issue — it's finding the right personalities to help someone in a 911 situation."

Murray said he will support anything the agencies need to shore up their staffing levels.

While police in Colorado Springs were not able to immediately provide comment, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office offered some insight into the hiring process. According to Deborah Mynatt, EPSO's public information officer, they are currently nine dispatchers short from a full staff of 60.

The county also is training 11 individuals who will become either dispatchers or call takers.

Mynatt says EPSO has been running a "robust recruiting effort," which has started to bear fruit.

"This has been working as we are receiving more interest and applicants," Mynatt said in an email. "Both positions (dispatchers and call takers) are continuously open to allow for a larger pool of quality candidates."

Mynatt said EPSO is offering a slew of benefits. These include wellness programs, leadership training opportunities and health insurance, among others.

The Colorado Springs Police Department offers similar benefits to those who become dispatchers.

Strand expressed optimism for the future, saying "We can definitely tackle it."

He said his priority right now is to work with Chief Vasquez and human resources to get 911 fully staffed.

Strand also said the shortage affects police officers, who are about 100-150 people short.

Addressing this, Strand referred to a new police academy program to bring those numbers up.

Those interested in becoming a police officer or working in the communications center should look to the Colorado Springs government website. There you can see a list of benefits, requirements and skills needed for each position.

The link to the communications center jobs is here: https://bit.ly/3PJaWzg. The link to become a sworn in police officer is here: https://bit.ly/2uMfPAF. Additional hiring steps will be required for those interested in becoming a police officer.