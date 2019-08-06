El Paso, Pueblo and Fremont counties are among the Colorado counties affected by an ongoing Colorado Department of Motor Vehicle technical issue Tuesday.
The outage, which started in the morning, is affecting driver's license and state identification card services at some DMV locations in the following counties:
- El Paso (Centennial Hall, Fort Carson, UTC, Powers)
- Pueblo County
- Fremont County (Cañon City)
- Chaffee County (Salida and Buena Vista)
- Las Animas County (Trinidad)
- Prowers County (Lamar)
- Park County (Bailey)
- Teller County (Cripple Creek)
- Huerfano County (Walsenburg)
- Rio Grande County (Del Norte)
- Logan County (Sterling)
The state Division of Motor Vehicle said it was working to resolve the outage as soon as possible. Click here for updates from the El Paso County DMV.