A Colorado Springs-based developer has rescinded its request with the town of Monument to annex about 162 acres on either side of Interstate 25 near the El Paso-Douglas county line.

Town Council announced during its regular meeting Monday that Monument Ridge East LLC had withdrawn its application to annex about 71 acres east of I-25, directly south of the El Paso and Douglas county line, as well as its petition to annex about 91 acres west of I-25 and south of County Line Road.

The developer's reasons for withdrawing the requests were unclear.

Project consultant David Whitehead of Whitehead Engineering did not return The Gazette's calls for comment Thursday.

A man who identified himself as a project "team member," reached by phone Thursday at a number listed for the developer, said he had no comment on the decision.

But some councilmembers said during their regular meeting Monday the developer felt "a hostile environment" from the town.

Residents have been vocally opposed to the project, saying they're concerned the proposed annexation and future development could strain Monument's water infrastructure.

Residents were also concerned about planned lot sizes within portions of the intended development, the effect on local wildlife and possibly allowing more "cookie-cutter" apartment buildings or other multifamily housing in the area, The Tribune reported.

Both annexation applications also required new zoning designations.

The developer wanted approval to designate the land east of I-25 and south of the El Paso and Douglas county line for "residential attached" use to "allow for a mix of housing options, including single-family attached and multifamily residential buildings," planning documents show.

Developers also planned to ask approval to rezone the land on the west side of the highway and south of the county line with a mix of zoning designations. Much of the property was proposed for residential attached use, according to planning documents. Developers suggested a smaller, 7-acre parcel at the southwest corner of I-25 and County Line Road be designated a commercial center.

Planning Commissioner Danny Ours said during a Nov. 9 Planning Commission meeting the town needed to annex the area so it could oversee development there.

"If the town of Monument does not have some control over that, God only knows what we're going to get in future years," he said.

Other planning commissioners said they too preferred annexation but wanted more clarity on the project's possible effect on town resources.

Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliott said during Monday's Town Council meeting that Monument leaders need to "make sure that what happens in this town is right for the town, and that the development doesn't go to the county, where we have no control."

In some cases, El Paso County land use codes can be less restrictive than municipal laws governing local development, Monument Town Manager Mike Foreman said Thursday.

The county's various commercial designations and Monument's commercial center district allow similar land uses and standards, town Planning Director Shelia Booth said by email Thursday. However, El Paso County's Commercial 1 zone district allows broader uses than Monument's commercial center zoning the developer planned to seek approval for if the property was annexed, she said.

Monument's residential attached zoning, another designation the developer planned to request for the project, allows for higher density development than the county's residential suburban zoning does, Booth said. Portions of the land east of I-25 proposed for annexation are currently designated by the county for residential suburban use, she said.

"However, the applicant was also offering to transition lot sizes on abutting existing large lots on the east side and would be protecting wetlands and open space," she said.

The developer also agreed not to build apartments on the land if it was annexed into the town, she said.

Foreman said Monument officials still plan to try to work with the developer to bring forward a revised proposal.

"We're still going to reach out to them and try to come up with a solution that is good for both parties," he said.

If a revised request came before town planners and council, Foreman did not expect it would be until after the new year, he said.