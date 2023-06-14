Despite repeated resident concern over a potentially costly lack of wildfire evacuation routes, revised plans to build about 250 homes north of the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Old Ranch Road cleared the Colorado Springs Planning Commission Wednesday.

The recommendation for approval comes nearly two years after residents successfully paused the plans in the northeast part of the city by arguing in May 2021 that developers needed to provide a second exit route as an alternative to Thunder Mountain Avenue, a north-south road that leads to Old Ranch Road. They argued that relying on that road as well as Howells Road, a smaller parallel residential street that also leads out to Old Ranch Road, could be dangerous, particularly if one were blocked in a traffic accident.

At the time, commissioners agreed with residents of the North Fork neighborhood, which sits just south of Kettle Creek North, and voted to uphold their appeal of the project, which will include 247 houses on roughly 60 acres. Developers then asked the Colorado Spring City Council to review the decision and allow their construction plans to go forward, but the council in July 2021 voted to send the plans back to the Planning Commission to review the project again with seven considerations in mind.

The new plans presented Wednesday, which passed 4-2, fulfilled four of those considerations, but the most contentious request — finding that second evacuation route to either the north or the west — was deemed infeasible, said Chris Lieber, a consultant with N.E.S. representing the developer, Vintage Communities.

A western connection to Powers Boulevard, even just an emergency access route, is not possible as it has been met with a "resounding 'no'" from the Colorado Department of Transportation because Powers is a freeway, Lieber said.

A road north to State Highway 83 or Shoup Road would require a large bridge across Kettle Creek that would cost over $10 million in bridge and connection road construction — and low traffic generation from the neighborhood could not justify that cost, he said.

As an alternative, the company has agreed to construct an unpaved gated emergency access road to Howells Road north of the Encompass Heights Elementary School. The gate would only allow first responders in, but sensors would allow residents to exit automatically.

“If residents feel the need to evacuate, they would be able to do that," Lieber said.

The developer also agreed not to allow residents to live in the homes until a new fire station is built along the Highway 83 corridor that would ensure emergency responders can get to the neighborhood faster.

Rich Sevcik with North Fork Homeowners Association Safety First Committee said that he had email correspondence with the Colorado Springs Fire Department in March saying it preferred a paved emergency access route to Howells Road with no barriers, and questioned what had changed since.

Sevcik also noted that Howells Road also eventually spills into Old Ranch Road, and that even if residents did use Howells to funnel into other eastbound dirt roads, they would head into even more forested and fire-prone areas.

Deputy Fire Marshal Kris Cooper told commissioners that upon hearing that a metro district is planned to service Kettle Creek North, CSFD now believes the unpaved access route is "reasonable," given that the metro district maintains it.

Cooper also said the station is set to be completed near the end of next summer.

Residents also bitterly argued that the neighborhood already suffers from traffic congestion, particularly in front of Pine Creek High School in the morning when neighbors trying to leave are headed south on Thunder Mountain Avenue and students, parents and staff driving to the school are headed north.

“If there’s an accident or a problem, God help us," Sevcik said.

The developer has since installed a traffic light at the entrance of the school, Lieber said, which has mitigated traffic flows substantially since the project was last reviewed.

According to a traffic study, Kettle Creek North would generate roughly 170 and 230 trips during the morning and afternoon "peak" hours, respectively, he said. An estimate, he said, that is still light for the roadways' design, and one that would not "make or break" fluid evacuation scenarios.

Commissioner Andrea Slattery voted in favor of recommending approval of the project to the City Council, saying Kettle Creek North will ultimately be a relatively small subdivision in the city and does not pose too much threat to its eastern neighbors.

“I understand the perspective of the rural citizens in the county on Howells not wanting their lifestyle to be changed," Slattery said. "The compromise of a gated solution seems to protect those interests as well as protect citizens being able to get out.”

Commissioners Scott Hente and Colby Foos voted against, both unwilling to force residents into a "chokepoint" on Old Ranch Road in the case of a wildfire or other emergency.

“I’m in support of the project itself, but not the infrastructure. … I’m not willing to put a cost issue ahead of a citizen safety issue," Foos said.