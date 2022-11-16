Colorado Springs Utilities expects rates will be lower than previously anticipated this winter.

Estimates presented to the Utilities board Wednesday showed an average December bill could be around $340 about $30 lower than originally anticipated, a presentation showed.

The cost of electricity and natural gas is coming down from earlier projections because temperatures have been warmer than expected this fall across the country leaving more natural gas in storage.

A large liquified natural gas export facility is also off line contributing to greater supplies, said Alex Baird, fuels and purchase power manager.

Chief Financial Officer Tristan Gearhart said Utilities does purchase some natural gas ahead of time to protect consumers from price spikes, but it is balancing act to ensure Utilities can see some benefit when prices go down.