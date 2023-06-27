Colorado Springs residents will be paying less for utilities this summer after the City Council on Tuesday approved a recent rate decrease proposal.

Colorado Springs Utilities staff on last week proposed the third energy rate decrease since November, the most recent since rates last dropped March 1.

On average, residential bills are projected to decline from around $253.56 per month to about $245.88 per month, or about 3%, Scott Shirola, pricing and rates manager, on Tuesday told the City Council, whose members are also members of the Utilities board and approve rate changes.

Some residents may see an even larger decline than expected based on their actual usage, home efficiency and weather, according to Utilities.

The new cost estimates include proposed decreases in electric and gas capacity charges that pay to deliver natural gas and hydropower, which Utilities reviews annually, Shirola told the board on June 21.

The new rates will go into effect Friday.

The cost of natural gas and electricity has decreased thanks to lower demand and more natural gas supply nationwide, Shirola said.

Compared to last summer, residents will pay 15% less for natural gas and 44% less for electricity in a typical month, he said.

Last July, Utilities increased rates to repay $23 million in debt accumulated as natural gas rates rose dramatically.