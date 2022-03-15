Colorado Springs Utilities board members may ask for a review of the organization's climate and turnover following a higher rate of employee departures in 2021, a number of executives leaving, and complaints from employees about a difficult working environment.
Utilities' CEO Aram Benjamin said some of the turnover has been driven by a competitive environment for employees as people depart for higher pay and opportunities to work completely from home. Some of the general anxiety has been driven by change as Utilities transitions to renewable energy much faster than originally planned. Utilities has worked hard to ensure folks can transition to new positions even if their job was eliminated when the coal-burning portion of the downtown Martin Drake Power Plant closed.
"Anxiety and fear is part of change, and I think we have done a great job of hugging employees ... surrounding them with resources," he said.
However, Utilities Board member Tom Strand said he is interested in an assessment of the issues that would be done either by the city auditor's office or an outside group that could take a look at the organization's climate.
He is concerned about the turnover among the 25 to 30 senior leaders at Utilities. In the past 12 months, eight of those people have departed, he said. Earl Wilkinson, chief water, compliance and innovation officer, and Cindy Newsome, general manager of public affairs, just announced they were departing in recent weeks. Since Benyamin was hired in 2018, the organization has had three chief financial officers, a critical position.
Board members also have received letters, mostly anonymously, from Utilities employees complaining about a difficult working environment where they don't feel valued and that they cannot disagree with upper management, Strand said.
Utilities' data shows a higher employee turnover rate in 2021 contributing to a drop in its overall internal measure for successful workforce attraction, retention and development to the lowest point since at least 2018. The metric is used to gauge Benyamin's success.
The organization had a turnover rate of 13.7% in 2021, which previously had ranged between 7.4% and 9.5%, spokesman Steve Barry said. The organization employs about 2,000 people.
Utilities' high turnover happened during "The Great Resignation" as millions of people nationally left their jobs during the pandemic; in some cases, looking for better opportunities. At Utilities, some people may have departed because they were offered higher pay, the work environment is demanding, and the leadership asked everyone to come back to work in person while it was determined who could work at home part-time effectively, Benyamin said.
"We can’t have engineers sitting at home when we are supporting a massive amount of infrastructure build-out and projects," he said.
He also believes working together in the office provides learning opportunities for less experienced staff.
Utilities saw a lower turnover rate in general than other industries, and the organization has raised pay to address recruitment, representatives said. The raises instituted in December increased salary range midpoints by 4.2%, Barry said.
Benyamin said Utilities promoted or hired about 500 people last year. Since the beginning of the year, it has hired 170 people, he said. The number includes new positions needed for a large fiber-optic network project intended to make service available across town through a private provider, spokesman Mark Murphy said.
The large numbers of new employees are a positive for the organization, he said.
"We see it has an opportunity to have new ideas and energy and passion around moving this organization forward," Murphy said.
He also noted that each senior leader that's departed had their own reasons for leaving, such as better opportunities or lifestyle changes, he said.
Still, board members want to take a closer look at Utilities' staffing issues.
Councilwoman Nancy Henjum said she would like more information to better understand the turnover, because it can be expensive and slow progress with the organization. She has noticed departures from senior leadership roles since she was elected in April and, while that is not necessarily uncommon when a new CEO is hired, at some point it needs to stabilize, she said.
The councilwoman is interested in a close assessment of these issues.
The board is expected to discuss staffing with Benyamin in a closed meeting Wednesday as part of a regularly scheduled review.