The city of Colorado Springs is setting out to better understand the paper, banana peels and dirty bottles and other trash we send to landfills and how much of it could be recycled or composted instead.
The state granted $350,000 to the city over two years to help answer basic questions, such as how much garbage total residents and businesses produce and how many waste haulers operate in town, said Samantha Bailey, sustainability coordinator for the city.
It also will help the city establish relationships with all the trash haulers and understand how they handle waste, she said. Waste and recycling in Colorado Springs is completely private and the city has no licensing program to provide oversight.
The city's diversion study also could help the state meet its goals for reducing the amount of garbage sent to the landfill. The state intended to recycle 28% of its waste last year, 35% by 2026 and 45% by 2036.
A report by Eco-Cycle showed Colorado is falling far short of that, with just 15% of waste recycled or composted. The vast majority of the trash, 85%, is from the Front Range, said Kate Bailey, policy and research director for the Boulder-based nonprofit.
At the same time, demand for recyclables has shot up, Eco-cycle's Bailey said. Because of global supply-chain shortages, companies need the glass and aluminum that can come from recycling. Demand for plastics, historically tricky to recycle, is also up.
"The market demand is absolutely there. What we lack in Colorado is the collection system," she said.
A new law passed earlier this year could help set up a more convenient and accessible recycling system by charging the companies that sell and make the recyclable packaging a fee that will fund curbside collection services, she said. Residents will no longer have to opt in and pay extra, she said.
"You are going to get convenient recycling that is going to be as convenient as your trash service," she said.
Once collected, the materials will go back to companies that need them to make new products.
The idea was greeted with skepticism from companies who worried about the increased cost and logistics, as previously reported by Colorado Politics.
Waste from construction and remodeling also can present opportunities for the cabinets, doors and light fixtures to be resold, said Bailey, with Eco-Cycle.
The city's study also could identify the amount of organic material that could be composted, such as coffee grounds, eggshells and yard waste, that can offer opportunities for local entrepreneurship. For example, companies can charge for the collection of the compost and then resell the soil.
Sending organic materials to landfills is a major producer of methane emissions that contribute to climate change because bacteria is breaking down materials without oxygen present, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Both recycling and composting can help cut emissions.
"It’s about understanding all the different opportunities through this kind of study," said Bailey, with Eco-Cycle.
Once the city has the baseline data, it could help attract companies working to reuse materials and inform education campaigns around recycling, said Samantha Bailey, with the city.
The study will be voluntary for companies and Waste Management and Waste Connections have both agreed to participate, she said.
Waste Management's director of recycling operations, Mark Snedecor, said the company wanted to participate so the recycling supply chain will be a part of the process.
He expects the new state law that requires companies to fund recycling will help create more markets for the materials, contributing to a more circular economy where materials are reused. Currently, aluminum cans, cardboard and plastics are the top recyclable commodities. Residents help ensure materials are recycled by cleaning them and only putting materials in the bin that are accepted by their company, he said.
The city of Colorado Springs also is mulling a change to local trash management that could require waste haulers to apply for a license that would allow the city to fine them if they fail to pick up trash or respond to customers.
City Council members discussed a licensing program because numerous residents have complained about inconsistent and unreliable trash pickup services.