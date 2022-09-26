Abandoned vehicles are a growing issue in Colorado Springs, leaving the city to find new homes for cars, trucks and RVs that often have very little value.

The city disposes of about 250 vehicles a month with the vast majority getting sold for scrap and about 15 going to online public auctions, said Jennifer Underwood, evidence and impound manager for the Colorado Springs Police Department. Population growth could be contributing to the growing numbers.

The city tries to notify vehicle owners that their cars will be sold through public notices in The Gazette and by sending letters to addresses associated with the cars' registrations.

The Police Department would like to improve the process by no longer publishing public auction notices in the newspaper because the department said notices are not published online and reach a limited audience. The city would also save $5,000 by not publishing notices in The Gazette, Cmdr. John Koch told the Colorado Springs City Council Monday. The council discussed possible changes to the city's notification process, but did not take a vote during the work session.

In fact, public notices of abandoned cars going to auction are published online by The Gazette. The notices are also placed in a searchable database published online by the Colorado Press Association.

If the council approved the change, the city would only publish notices of auctions on its website, broadening the reach of the postings and allowing auctions to happen more continuously, Koch said. The proceeds from the auctions go into the city's general fund. In 2019, sales of abandoned cars averaged $2,180 a month, he said.

Councilman Dave Donelson said he would like to see public notices of auctions continue to be published in The Gazette to help reach those who do not have internet in their homes, such as older adults.

"I would hate to see them excluded from knowledge of these auctions," he said.

Councilman Wayne Williams supported eliminating notices in The Gazette. Those without internet in their homes can access online information at the library, he said.

"I think it’s relatively easy to find access to the site," he said.