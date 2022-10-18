The Colorado Springs Police Department is short more than 100 officers amid a rise in crimes, including homicides.

The city has had 40 homicides so far this year, up from 30 at this time last year, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told the City Council Monday during a budget workshop.

The chief shared additional crime statistics with the board Tuesday and strategy for increasing overall staffing through more frequent police academies at a board retreat with Mayor John Suthers.

The community has seen an increase in both property crimes, such as burglary, and crimes against people, such as assault, in recent years, although the rate is not increasing locally as fast as it is in similarly sized cities nationally, Vasquez said. Property crimes are up 9% year to date and crimes against people are up 8.7% year to date in Colorado Springs, Vasquez said.

He noted that some recent statewide criminal justice reforms have worked against police when it comes to stopping "prolific offenders."

"The problem is they are not in jail very long," he said.

There is no clear reason why homicides are rising, but Vasquez said he has noticed some disturbances are turning deadly faster among people who don't know each other.

The Police Department has 693 sworn officers, he said, not counting 41 people who are in the academy and will join the department later this year.

The city has designated enough funding for the department to have 803 sworn officers and expects to boost the funding again in 2023 to add an additional 15 positions. The chief told the council he does not expect to fill all the funded positions until 2024.

Attrition has been a major issue for the department, with 78 officers leaving last year and 64 leaving so far this year. About half the officers who left last year and so far this year retired. The next largest group of officers changed careers, he said.

The local trend is in line with national patterns. The Police Executive Research Forum found 23.6% more retirements in 2021 than in 2019 and 42.7% more resignations in 2021 than in 2019 across 179 departments in the U.S. and five in Canada.

Vasquez said the department is going to shift how it runs academies to help fill positions and get ahead of attrition.

"We are going to start smaller academies, but we are going to have them very frequently pushing people through," he said.

The city has also boosted pay for new hires in the academy slightly, up to $62,000, city staff said.

Councilman Wayne Williams noted the trends in retention have improved a bit lately.

"The number of people leaving for nonretirement reasons is going down," he said.

The Police Department is also prioritizing funding improvements suggested by a third-party consultant study that examined use of force at the department earlier this year, Vasquez said during a budget workshop Monday. The study found that officers were unhappy with their use-of-force training.

The department is planning to hire an independent contractor soon to complete an audit of the existing training, Vasquez said.