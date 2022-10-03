SeniorCenter (2).jpg (copy)

The city of Colorado Springs is going to replace the Colorado Springs Senior Center on North Hancock Avenue. Mary Shinn, The Gazette

The city of Colorado Springs is seeking public input on a handful of options for rebuilding the senior center it owns along north Hancock Avenue in the central part of town. 

The city plans to spend $8 million it received through the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the 50-year-old building. Construction is expected to start next year. 

The center, operated by the YMCA, offers exercise classes, art classes, social clubs and continuing education for seniors.

Download PDF SeniorCenterPlans.pdf

Residents can hear about plans for the building during a meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the center at 1514 N. Hancock Ave. 

The options for moving the building and a link to an online survey are available at coloradosprings.gov/SeniorCenterRenovation

Printed copies of the survey are also available at the center. 

Contact the writer at mary.shinn@gazette.com or (719) 429-9264.

Tags

Mary Shinn has worked at The Gazette since 2020 covering city hall, local politics and environmental issues. Previously, she worked for The Durango Herald from 2013 to 2020 covering city hall, education, environment and agriculture. In 2013, Shinn was a News 21 fellow and worked on an investigative series focused on veteran's issues. She graduated from Arizona State University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in mass communications.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments