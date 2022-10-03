The city of Colorado Springs is seeking public input on a handful of options for rebuilding the senior center it owns along north Hancock Avenue in the central part of town.
The city plans to spend $8 million it received through the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the 50-year-old building. Construction is expected to start next year.
The center, operated by the YMCA, offers exercise classes, art classes, social clubs and continuing education for seniors.
Residents can hear about plans for the building during a meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the center at 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
The options for moving the building and a link to an online survey are available at coloradosprings.gov/SeniorCenterRenovation.
Printed copies of the survey are also available at the center.