The city of Colorado Springs reversed its decision Tuesday to close Prospect Lake to motorized boating starting in May.

The lake will remain open to motorized boating all summer following an outcry from the boating community and Colorado Springs City Council support for keeping the lake open to all craft.

"Prospect Lake will be open to motorized sports this summer there is no question," Chief of Staff Jeff Greene told the council Tuesday.

The city also has not determined whether the lake would be closed to motorized boating in the future to protect a planned aeration system meant to combat blue-green algae, he said.

The algae can thrive in warm and stagnant water and emit toxins that cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and other health effects. Its presence has closed Prospect Lake and other lakes around the state in recent years.

The city is in the design stages for a new aeration system that will be paid for with a federal grant. Given the size and depth of the lake, Kim King, recreation and administration manager, said motor boats could pose a risk to the new system. The city had planned to install the new aeration system in May or July, but she expects that will be pushed by to September when the entire lake will likely close.

The alternatives for an aeration system the city has looked at include a system with fountains that could help break the water tension and prevent algae growth, she said. Motorized craft could come into conflict with those fountains, she said. They could also conflict with other types of aeration systems.

However, city officials can discuss the desire to keep motorized craft on the lake with the designer, she said.

While management decisions on the lake are the city administration's responsibility, Councilmembers Randy Helms, Mike O'Malley and Dave Donelson expressed support Tuesday for keeping the lake open to motorized boaters, who have brought their concern about closing the lake to the board during recent city meetings.

"Let’s make it a lake that I want to bring my grandson to ... that’s what I am asking the administration to do," O'Malley said.

Prospect Lake can accommodate five motorized boats at a time on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The other three days of the week have been set aside for nonmotorized boating.

Boaters pointed out in impassioned testimony that no other lakes are open to motorized boating in El Paso County and some can't afford to drive to Lake Pueblo or Chatfield Reservoir. They also pointed out the city seemed to have made a decision in February about boating without consulting the public.

Among those pushing back on the city's decisions were representatives of companies specializing in lake aeration, who said the blue-green algae could be successfully prevented without closing the lake to motorized boats.

Steve Dahmer, with Environmental Solutions in Rifle, said he works on aeration and biological augmentation of lakes to prevent the algae.

"We just fundamentally transform the ecosystem of the lake. ... It doesn’t interfere with any kind of water recreation."

Greene said the administration wanted to be sensitive to the City Council's desire to maintain motorized boating at the lake through the planning process for an aeration system.

"Our goal is to come up with a solution," he said.

The staff will keep city council updated about the aeration project's progress, King said. Updates about construction will also be available on the city's website, she said.