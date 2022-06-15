Colorado Springs residents will pay more for utilities this summer amid a volatile natural gas market.

Colorado Springs Utilities expects residents could pay $16 to $18 more on their monthly bill, bringing the total average summer bill to around $250, starting on July 1. Those who use more electricity to cool their homes could see greater increases.

"We need to be honest with you: All the costs are going up," Utilities board member Bill Murray said.

City Council members will vote on the increase later this month, but heard about it in their roles on the Utilities board Wednesday and debated two options for rising electric rates.

A majority of the board seemed to favor the slightly less costly option that would raise the total average summer bill to about $248.76, the Utilities presentation showed. The slightly more costly option would pay down $18 million in uncollected electricity costs faster and raise the total average summer bill to about $250, it showed. Under either option, the $18 million in unpaid costs will be paid back by next summer.

If the full rate hike is kept in place until winter, the average bill could reach $364 as residents use more natural gas.

Utilities board members Dave Donelson and Tom Strand were among those who favored lower rate hikes because so many people are facing higher costs for fuel and groceries. Strand said he heard passionate pleas from senior citizens earlier in the day during an event to keep utility costs lower.

"Consider the seniors in our community that are suffering," Strand said.

Those in favor of a slightly higher rate increase argued it put Utilities in a stronger position to handle additional natural gas price increases later this year.

"We have to reset to take the next punch," Utilities board member Mike O'Malley said.

Paying off the debt faster also could help Utilities borrow more money in the future.

Utilities accumulated $18 million in unpaid electricity costs starting last summer and again this spring, because it was working to keep prices lower as the community paid off the costs from the February 2021 polar vortex, said Scott Shirola, pricing and rates manager.

The rate increase also is needed to absorb higher natural gas costs that are up to more than $8 per dekatherm, well above the winter spike, when it was above $5 a dekatherm. The city purchases natural gas to make electricity and heat homes.

"It has been on quite an upward movement since the late spring," said Alex Baird, Utilities fuels and purchase power manager.

The higher prices are driven by greater exports of natural gas from the U.S. to Mexico and European countries, a slower recovery of U.S. natural gas production following the pandemic, and lower investment in natural gas as the energy sector transitions to renewable energy, Baird explained.