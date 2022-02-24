Colorado Springs residents will see some relief on their utility bills in the coming months thanks to a refund triggered by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

The $15 million refund will be distributed through residential and commercial utility accounts in March and May, a Thursday news release said. The refund is a portion of the record-setting $35 million in tax revenues the city collected in 2021 above the cap set by TABOR. It is more than double the previous record of $15.7 million collected in 1996, Chief Financial Officer Charae McDaniel said.

Voters agreed in November to allow the city to retain up to $20 million in excess of TABOR for wildfire mitigation, and that money is expected to start funding projects this year.

The city estimates each household will receive about $68 from the remaining $15 million.

The refunds will help offset high utility bills expected to average $275 per month for residents in March and April. Those bills could be higher because residents likely used more natural gas to heat their homes during the last few freezing days.

"The timing couldn’t be any better in this deep freeze in February," Council President Tom Strand said.

However, he noted that the benefit will be seen by those paying the utility bills and not by those who have utility costs included in their rent.

Residents have faced a year of rate hikes with the most substantial coming after a deep freeze last year that sent the price of natural gas soaring nationally.

Utilities had to raise rates through May to pay off an unexpected $105.3 million spent on gas to heat homes during the four-day cold snap.

The large TABOR refund was triggered in part by shoppers spending more last year.

For the 12-month period ending in January, city sales tax revenues totaled $221.9 million, a record and a nearly 25% jump from the previous high of $177.7 million during the previous 12 months, the Gazette reported previously. It was the first time yearly sales tax revenues topped the $200 million mark.

Inflation played a role in the high sales tax collections as it has driven up prices nationally.

The city’s property tax revenue in 2022 is also expected to exceed the TABOR limit by $2.5 million. That amount is being refunded to property owners in the city as a credit on their 2022 tax bill.