The Colorado Springs City Council pushed back a hearing Tuesday on a controversial annexation, southeast of town called Amara, to early next year.
The council did not set a date for a vote on the annexation that could now happen after the city and Colorado Springs Utilities adopt a new water rule governing growth that could block the addition of the property. The rule would require the city to have 130% of the water needed for the city's demand and future demand from the property wishing to annex.
The city and Utilities also are considering an alternative water rule proposed by La Plata Communities, the company backing the annexation. La Plata Communities is interested in a water-supply standard after property is annexed, but before construction starts.
La Plata Communities President Doug Quimby said Utilities asked for the company's proposal in writing and they submitted it on Monday and have not heard back yet.
The company is also working through some details of the annexation agreement relating to cooperation with the city of Fountain and plans for affordable and attainable housing, he said. The property that could come into city limits is surrounded on three sides by Fountain and would use the town's roads and other infrastructure.
The earliest an annexation hearing could happen is January, but it could get pushed to February, Quimby said.
Chief of Staff Jeff Greene said the city attorneys will have to review La Plata Communities' proposal and may have questions.
Utilities Board Chairman Wayne Williams said the Utilities board will take up the water rule in December ahead of City Council votes likely in the new year.