The parks, recreation and cultural services director for Colorado Springs will be resigning in June after overseeing major projects such as the completion of the Pikes Peak Summit House.
Karen Palus led the department for 10 years through tight budgets and growing demands on the city's open spaces.
“Colorado Springs has benefited greatly from Karen’s dedication and leadership of the PRCS Department over the past 10 years,” said Mayor John Suthers in a statement. “When she took over the Department in 2012, the budget had been significantly reduced during the Great Recession. Karen worked hard to restore funding over the past decade."
While Palus oversaw the department, the city purchased about 2,500 acres of open space, restored the Manitou Incline, finished John Venezia Park, and built the Summit House, in addition to other projects. A major renovation of Panorama Park also is now underway and scheduled to open in July.
The department experienced some controversy under her leadership with the Colorado Springs City Council approving the Strawberry Fields land swap in 2017 and residents voting down a sales tax intended to increase funding for parks, trails and open space last fall.
Strawberry Fields, a 190-acre open space in Colorado Springs' western foothills, had been public park land since 1885, when the city bought it. The city swapped that land for about twice the acreage owned by The Broadmoor. It was a hotly contested deal that ended up in court.
Voters also denied the city's request for a tax increase for parks in November that would have supported much more additional parks maintenance. The question brought criticism from both sides, with some arguing it was the wrong time for a tax increase given economic stress related to the pandemic, and others saying the question itself would erode how much the city would have to spend on open-space purchases in the coming years.
Trails and Open Space Coalition Executive Director Susan Davies said Palus navigated well what can be a particularly complicated job.
"It’s a very political job; you have so many people to please," she said. "You have to please the elected officials, you have to please your mayor, and you have to build a good staff that wants to stay."
She noted that Palus also built strong relationships with organizations, such as the Trust for Public Land, that help fund parks projects.
Palus will leave the department June 3. The department's design and development manager, Britt Haley, will fill in as acting director while the city completes a national search to fill the job, according to a news release.