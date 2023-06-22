Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade on Thursday announced a new city organizational structure intended to improve efficiency and effectiveness in delivering essential services.

"City admin, we just need to grow up a little bit more," Mobolade said at a press conference Thursday. "We're a city of half a million people, and I want to ensure that we're remaining competitive in terms of how we execute and deliver on services."

The restructuring expands on campaign pledges Mobolade made for a more transparent and communicative local government, city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink said. It also delivers on a promise the mayor made to name a chief housing officer during his first 100 days in office, she said.

Colorado Springs' new organizational structure features two deputy chiefs of staff and creates the new Housing and Community Vitality Department.

Ryan Trujillo will continue serving as deputy chief of staff, now with a new focus on operations.

Trujillo will continue overseeing the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, support services and Office of Innovation, and will add oversight of the Colorado Springs Airport, municipal court and the city clerk and information technology departments to his responsibilities.

Mobolade promoted Travis Easton to deputy chief of staff overseeing infrastructure and development.

Easton, who was previously the city's public works director, will now oversee airport economic development, the Urban Renewal Authority, the city's parking enterprise and the economic development, housing and community vitality, planning, public works and parks, recreation and cultural services departments.

Officials expect to announce an acting director of public works next week, Mobolade said. Officials will soon begin a nationwide search for a permanent director.

Mobolade also named Steve Posey the city's chief housing and community vitality officer, who will guide the city's housing priorities. It's an "elevated" role from his previous position as the city's community development division manager, which was part of the planning department, Mobolade said.

"On the campaign trail, I was bullish about my desire to lean into this area of opportunity. Housing has the potential to affect all of our quality of life, so Steve will be providing much-needed leadership in an area that he's already been serving in," he said.

Posey highlighted two recent wins for his department.

Statistics released this month from the annual Point in Time and Housing Inventory count, conducted Jan. 22-23, show the overall number of people in El Paso County who self-identified as homeless decreased to 1,302. That's the same amount recorded in 2016 and the lowest since then.

"That really does speak very highly of the collaboration that has gone on here in the community," Posey said.

He also said the city will opt into a Colorado voter-approved ballot initiative to create more affordable housing using additional state funding.

Mobolade said Thursday he was pleased to get back to working with team members who were his colleagues when he worked as the city's small-business development administrator.

"I inherited a great team. ... I'm excited in terms of what we're going to do in this next chapter of our city's history."

Trujillo and Easton, as well as the finance, communications and human resources departments, will report directly to Chief of Staff Jamie Fabos, according to a city release. The City Attorney's Office and police and fire departments will still report directly to Mobolade.