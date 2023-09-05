Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade will deliver his inaugural State of the City address next week, on his 100th day in office.

Mobolade will give the address Thursday, Sept. 14 at The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave. The event takes place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mobolade will report on the progress made in his First 100 Days blueprint, a plan he unveiled ahead of his June 6 swearing in ceremony meant to guide the mayor's first three months in office.

The blueprint outlines three top priorities for his first months as mayor, including building support within local government, engaging the community and addressing pressing issues like public safety, infrastructure, housing and the city's economic well-being.

City charter requires the mayor give an annual State of the City report to residents on his progress in meeting the city's strategic plan, which the mayor must also maintain and submit to residents. The strategic plan must prioritize city goals and develop measurable outcomes. The strategic plan process must consider public input and it is also used to develop the city budget.

Since early August, Mobolade and members of the City Council have been holding weekly "listening sessions" in each of Colorado Springs' six council districts to help set the strategic direction of the city. The final in-person session is Friday, with a virtual session scheduled Saturday.

The city will livestream the Sept. 14 State of the City address on Facebook, @CityofCOS and @MayorofCOS, starting around noon that day, officials said in a news release.

Registration for the event is now closed.