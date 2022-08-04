The city of Colorado Springs is searching for volunteers to serve on the City/County Drainage Board, the Civil Service Commission and the Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee.
The city asks for volunteers to submit their applications by 5 p.m. Aug. 18. The application form can be found and submitted at ColoradoSprings.gov/boards. All applicants must live within city limits unless otherwise noted.
Applications also can be emailed to Michelle Briggs at Michelle.Briggs@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michelle Briggs, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.
The City/County Drainage Board advises the council on subdivision codes and regulations relating to the drainage and control of flood and surface waters. They also oversee the administration of the subdivision Storm Water Drainage funds. The board meets on the second Thursday of every month. There are two citizen at-large vacancies available and one land developer-experienced vacancy.
The Civil Service Commission administers the rules governing the classification, employment, promotion, discipline and conduct of the city's civil service employees in the police and fire departments, according to a release from city officials. The Civil Service Commission has four citizen at-large vacancies and meets on the first Tuesday of every month.
The Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee advises the council on fees related to development enterprise, with enterprise defined as any city department that is self-sustaining. The committee is down one citizen at-large member and one member nominated by the Affiliated Commercial Construction Associations. The group meets as needed.