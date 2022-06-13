The list of high priority road projects voters could fund in November is getting whittled down and some controversial ideas are getting sidelined.

The Colorado Springs City Council reviewed some of the highest priority and most questioned projects Monday. The discussion was held ahead of a vote likely in July to formally endorse an extension of a portion of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority 1% sales tax.

The extension would allow major projects like the expansion of Marksheffel Road and the extension of Powers Boulevard from Colorado 83 to Voyager Parkway to be built. Each project will be listed as part of the ballot question to show voters what they can expect.

Councilman Wayne Williams said extension of the tax is critical for regional roads and bridges and has been popular with voters in prior elections.

"It is something that has actually done what it’s promised," he said.

As elected officials prepare for the November vote, some of the more contentious transportation items may not make an appearance.

The proposal to transform east Platte Avenue and east Boulder Street to carry more traffic between Wahsatch Avenue and Circle Drive, by potentially turning them into one-way streets, is headed back for more study and will not appear on the ballot, said Gayle Sturdivant, city engineer. The proposal triggered strong pushback from Middle Shooks Run residents, and recently signs opposing the one-way proposal have gone up in front of homes.

A Platte Avenue project will appear on the ballot but it will be focused on fixing the aging bridges and retaining walls where El Paso Street crosses East Platte Avenue and improving the Platte Avenue and Circle Drive intersection, she said.

As Banning Lewis Ranch is built out and congestion on Platte Avenue worsens, the city might need to look to other transportation funding sources to make changes to the corridor, since a large project for Platte will not be included in the ballot question, she said.

An extension of Constitution Avenue to Interstate 25 could offer another east-west corridor option for the community. But it will only be studied as part of the ballot question.

"The right of way is there but there are some technical challenges out there that really need to be looked at," Sturdivant said.

Once the Centennial Boulevard extension is complete to the Fontanero interchange, Constitution could connect at the same place, offering a path east and west.

Another highly controversial project, bus rapid transit along Nevada Avenue, will not be in on the list — although enhanced transit along Nevada Avenue, Academy Boulevard, Platte Avenue and other corridors is listed. Residents in the Old North End opposed bus rapid transit in part because it could include loading platforms in front of homes and the buses could be passing by every 15 minutes.

Enhanced transit could also include greater bus service frequency and more built out bus stops, Sturdivant said.

At the same time, the Old North End's call for safety improvement along Nevada Avenue is proposed to be slated as a "B list" project. The neighbors would like to see one lane in each direction on Nevada because of the speeding and car crashes.

The traffic volume does not allow for a lane reduction along Nevada, she said.

Residents are expected to weigh in on the changes to the transportation list at city council meetings later this month.