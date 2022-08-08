Colorado Springs expects to exempt the new state fee on deliveries from city sales tax.

The 27 cent delivery fee that went into effect July 1 was part of a state law passed in 2021 that is projected to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for transportation projects. A state breakdown of the fee shows portions of it will also fund air pollution mitigation and clean transit investments.

The fee applies to deliveries such as food and products purchased online. It is a flat fee and doesn't escalate with the number of products delivered.

In Colorado Springs, as in other home rule cities in the state, fees are added to the total purchase price and then subject to 3.07% in city taxes.

Chief Finance Officer Charae McDaniel told the Colorado Springs City Council Monday the city staff is working to exempt the new delivery fee from city sales tax and expects to make a formal presentation to the board about it in the coming weeks. She said Mayor John Suthers is in favor of the change.

Councilman Dave Donelson supports the change to keep the government imposed fee from factoring into the overall sales tax due and said it seemed unintentional.

"I don't think it's right for the government to tax a fee," he said.

Aurora leaders are also interested in exempting the new fee from taxes, The Denver Gazette reported.