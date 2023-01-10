The Colorado Springs City Council delayed a vote Tuesday on a zoning code rewrite that will shape the development of the community for decades after hearing from numerous residents with concerns.
The council will vote on the code in two weeks, but the board will not take additional public comment after dedicating several hours to listening during a long meeting stacked with other heavy issues.
The zoning code has not been fully rewritten in about 30 years, and the new version will shape the feel of the city by setting standards for building density, structure height, lighting and parking.
The update will help the city embrace new building trends toward smaller lot sizes and greater housing diversity in new areas of town, Planning and Community Development Director Peter Wysocki said previously. It will also help the city realize some of the big goals in its comprehensive plan, such as greater infill development.
"This is one of the most important things we are going to vote on," Councilman Dave Donelson said, in his call to delay the issue. As part of the delay councilmembers are going to submit code amendments to the staff this week to discuss at the next meeting.
Some of those amendments could be based on public testimony that addressed numerous aspects of the code, such as changes to the appeals process, changes to businesses allowed in neighborhood currently zoned for offices and and homes, and concerns changes to lot coverage requirements could encourage homeowners to demolish small homes and build much larger ones.
Changes to the appeals process, that allow residents challenge the approval of land-use changes, such as new zoning to allow for apartments in a neighborhood have been one of the ongoing points of contention in the rewrite.
The current code allows anyone to appeal. Under the revision, a property owner would have to live within 1,000 feet of the project or live within 2 miles of the property and previously participated in the development approval process, by sending comments or coming to speak at a public board. A resident called for the removal of the requirement to participate because residents may not be aware of projects that have objections to until later in the development process.
Resident Mike Anderson also voiced concern that increases to the percentage of property homes can cover on lots could promote demolitions of older smaller homes in favor of much larger ones. This has been a trend in the Denver area and could reduce the supply of entry level housing.
Near North End President Cheryl Brown voiced concern about a zoning change that could allow more businesses to open in her neighborhood just south of the Old North End. She said the change could allow new businesses like restaurants, bars and many others too close to residential homes. She noted that she expected the residents would fight many of those new business proposals.
"This is not acceptable zoning for a residential neighborhood," she said.
Members of the Colorado Springs Faith Table called for city to look harder in the future at zoning changes not included in the document that could make affordable housing more available to more people. Group representative Susan Bolduc noted existing residential zoning, largely unchanged by the rewrite was designed for a time when families were larger. The city should allow for variety of housing in existing neighborhoods to help ensure more people have homes and can live near their jobs.
"We would like to see you zone for all of our residents," she said.
A major change in the code that did not receive much comment, is a new limitation on the grass around future homes.
The code proposing limiting the amount of high-water-use grass around new homes to 25% of the yard and no less than 100 square feet. The city would allow native grasses that require far less water.