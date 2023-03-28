The Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a man who claimed a city police officer used excessive force when he ordered a police dog to attack him in June 2021.

The council voted unanimously to approve the settlement amount with no discussion. The item was among several routine items on the consent agenda, which was passed as a group.

A final settlement agreement in the case has not been reached, city spokesman Max D'Onofrio said.

In an amended lawsuit filed Oct. 12, which named the city of Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs police officer Alan Radke as defendants, Jason Shelton claimed Radke "sent his K-9 to maul an innocent bicyclist with no cause and no warning" on the night of June 20, 2021.

Shelton alleged late that night he was riding his bike across the street from a building at 3510 Galley Road, where a break-in had been reported earlier, when he stopped to fix a loose gear chain on his bike. The lawsuit states Shelton was not involved in any crime. As Shelton fixed the chain he watched two Colorado Springs police officers — Radke and another officer referred in the lawsuit only as Officer Downs — chase another man who was reported to have been seen inside the building.

When the man ran into "a treed area," according to the suit, Officer Downs allegedly called out to Radke to let him know where the man went, but Radke spotted Shelton and began chasing him instead. By this point, Shelton had fixed the chain on his bicycle and was riding down Galley Road, he claimed in court documents.

"Wanting nothing to do with the ongoing police pursuit and having received no requests or orders from any officer, Mr. Shelton was trying to leave the area as fast as he could so as not to be involved," the lawsuit states.

Shelton alleged Radke ignored repeated calls from Officer Downs that he was pursuing the wrong man. Without identifying himself as a police officer, without ordering Shelton to stop and without warning Shelton he was preparing to release his police dog if he did not stop, "Radke released K-9 Ozzie and ordered him to attack Mr. Shelton," violating Colorado Springs Police Department policy, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit states K-9 Ozzie chased down Shelton and sunk his teeth into his arm. The dog then dragged Shelton off of his bike and into the middle of the street where he continued biting Shelton's arm. While he was being attacked, the driver of a passing vehicle "unable to stop in time ... ran over Mr. Shelton's legs."

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Court records show Shelton filed a lawsuit in El Paso County District Court on Oct. 4 against the alleged driver. That case is still open.

Fifty-three seconds of body-worn camera footage linked in an online copy of the federal lawsuit shows a police officer ordering a man to stay on the ground as a dog appears to attack. The man on the ground yells, "I am stopping, I am stopping. Stop the dog, please," and "Get the dog, he's tearing my arm off."

Photos included in court documents show Shelton's arm bloodied with multiple puncture wounds.

"As the video demonstrates, Defendant Radke allowed K-9 Ozzie to continue biting, re-biting and shaking Mr. Shelton’s arm for almost a full minute, long after Mr. Shelton had made clear that he had no intention of trying to escape from officers. Despite Mr. Shelton being on the ground, subdued, and screaming in agony, Defendant Radke let K-9 Ozzie keep biting and shaking," the lawsuit states.

Shelton argues in court documents the Colorado Springs Police Department is liable for Radke's "unconstitutional excessive force," because it trains its officers to follow its "unconstitutional K-9 deployment policy" permitting officers to "deploy a K-9 attack to a subject in situations where a K-9 bite would represent excessive force."

The Colorado Springs Police Department declined to comment Tuesday on the council's action approving the settlement amount, citing pending litigation and a yet-to-be-finalized settlement agreement.

The department also did not answer specific questions about the case or Radke's employment with Colorado Springs police.

Adam Frank, an attorney for Shelton, said he also could not comment.

Last June the city settled a separate lawsuit over a K-9 bite, agreeing to pay $190,000 to settle out of court with Christopher Correll, who was repeatedly bitten by police K-9 Odin on March 23, 2021.