The city of Colorado Springs committed Tuesday to holding a public workshop on the future of the Westside Community Center, following weeks of advocacy by residents for such a meeting.

The workshop will be solutions-oriented and could be held within the month, Chief of Staff Jeff Greene said.

Plans for a public meeting to discuss the center were announced after contract negotiations failed between city officials and the Center for Strategic Ministry, a community outreach program of Woodmen Valley Chapel. It was the city's third attempt to find an operator for the center since August 2020.

Several factors were involved in the ministry's decision not to go forward, the ministry's board president and pastor of city impact for Woodmen Valley Chapel Stu Davis said Monday, including the ongoing costs of running the center, along with opposition from some neighbors and another group that also had submitted a bid to run the center.

Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune suggested that developing a plan for the center's future could be a process and she wanted to see majority consensus established around the right path forward.

Fortune represents the city's southwest district, home to the Westside center. She said she had received an outpouring of suggestions for the center, including ideas for funding and programming.

"I have received so many phone calls and text messages and emails in the last two weeks. ... Especially in the last 24 hours," she said.

She also thanked the Center for Strategic Ministry for its 12-year commitment to the community center. The ministry will run the center through the end of May.

Residents who came to the meeting to advocate for a public process seemed pleased by the city's announcement after previously expressing concerns about the ministry's approach, including plans to move the nondenominational church’s Southwest Campus and offices to the community center.

Kathy Perry, with Save the Westside Community Center, called the announcement a turning point in the process that will finally involve the community.

"We are excited about this because they had very little citizen input during this whole last two years," she said.

She would like to see a revisioning of the center to be all-inclusive and intergenerational. Currently, it is largely focused on activities for seniors.

Welling Clark, a board member for the Organization of Westside Neighbors, said his group would be happy to help with the public process and hoped the work could lead to a five- or 10-year master plan for the center.

"OWN is ready to stand up and work side by side with the city," he said.

Recreation and Administration Manager Kim King said the city is exploring short-term options for the center since the Center for Strategic Ministry will stop running the center at the end of May.

"We want to make sure we are not rushing the long-term solutions," she said.