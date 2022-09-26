The Colorado Springs City Council discussed challenges facing the Police Department Monday after hearing recommendations for change within the department from an advisory commission.

The Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission formally recommended the council support the Colorado Springs Police Department in its efforts to adopt all eight reforms recommended by a third-party review of the department's use of force policies.

Some of those reforms included improved training, better transparency and reducing the racial and ethic disparities around police use of force. The commission expects implementing changes in the use of force study will take several years and major investments.

The Police Department hired a consultant to evaluate use of force policy following the Black Lives Matter protests after a police officer murdered George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in Minnesota in 2020.

The City Council does not oversee the Police Department directly, but it does approve the annual budgets for the department and that's one of the most direct ways the council can spur change.

Councilman Wayne Williams said he looked forward to a proposed budget in the coming months that would address some of the recommendations from the report completed in April.

"These are issues about which people are passionate about," he said.

Councilman Bill Murray asked commission representatives about ongoing issues within the department, such as staffing shortfalls, the need for more patrol officers and the number of lawsuits against the department, among other issues. He also asked about their confidence in current leaders and citizens' assessment of the department.

"We are falling further and further behind, if I understand the attrition rate," Murray said of staffing levels. The report found that officers would prioritize higher staff over higher wages.

The department has 737 sworn officers and it is authorized for 803, Lt. Pamela Castro, a spokeswoman for the department, said Monday.

Former Chairwoman Janice "JJ" Frazier said the commission is so far pleased with Chief Adrian Vasquez, who started in April. She noted that fully understanding how citizens feel about the police has been an ongoing challenge. The third-party report did not include a scientific survey of residents' perceptions or experiences. The commission recently elected new leadership, so Frazier was recently replaced in her leadership role, but will remain on the board.

Former Vice Chairman Steve Kern noted the recent study did not address all the issues Murray raised, but the commission would be willing to take on new issues at the request of the council.

"You should always be asking those questions," said Kern, who is leaving the board.

A brief update released online in June said the department has taken initial steps in all the areas covered by the report, including pursuing an audit of its external use of force training and researching best practices around de-escalation techniques.

The department has also revised its hiring process, so it is constantly recruiting officers for academies, Councilwoman Nancy Henjum said.