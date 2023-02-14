The battle over a Colorado Springs ordinance that pit the dueling challenges of drought and affordable housing against each other came to a close Tuesday, after a rare third vote.

Colorado Springs City Council again approved the highly controversial water rule on a 5-4 vote following months of fraught meetings where Mayor John Suthers, developers and others made passionate arguments over the rule that some say is needed in light of a megadrought on the Colorado River and others say will push up the price of housing. The long-term consequences of the rule prompted calls for further study, work a new task force involving the city and El Paso County may take on soon.

The recently approved rule requires Colorado Springs Utilities to have 128% of the water needed to serve existing city demands and all the projected need of a future subdivision to allow property to come into the city. The council lowered the percentage of water needed in a vote two weeks ago, forcing a third vote.

The new water-supply rule was developed late last year after Norwood Development Group told Suthers the company would ask voters to approve an even more stringent water rule that could block the city from adding land for 20 to 30 years.

Proponents of the recently approved rule say it is necessary because the Colorado River, the city's main source of water, is in a megadrought that is prompting all seven states that rely on it to consider and implement cuts. Opponents to the rule said it would force homebuilding outside the city where residents will rely on diminishing groundwater. Critics also have pointed out that the water rule favors Norwood and other developers with property in the city because a standard of water availability does not apply to them and that could force up the price of homes in the city.

Councilman Wayne Williams supported the rule, making the case that it is better than the city's existing water standard for allowing in new property that simply requires the city to have enough water for the near future.

"We need to have a standard that is measurable and accurate," he said.

Utilities is purchasing additional water in the Arkansas Valley and that could allow additional annexations in the future. Currently the rule blocks the annexation of a 3,200-acre development east of Fountain called Amara proposed by La Plata Communities, the company that developed most of Briargate. It would also block a major development envisioned near Schriever Space Force Base that could provide housing for service members.

Councilmen Dave Donelson and Bill Murray made a final push against the ordinance Tuesday with Donelson arguing the city doesn't know exactly how much the measure could force up the cost of housing.

"We haven’t done our due diligence," he said.

Councilwoman Nancy Henjum said she thought the new water ordinance could encourage a new regional water task force to come together on water policy that could serve the whole community. Water districts in the county may look to Utilities for help someday because groundwater is diminishing and does not replenish.

"It is a regional challenge," she said.

The group is expected to include officials from El Paso County, the city, Utilities and other partners.

Early goals for the group include compiling data on current and future water needs for the county and determining areas that need further study.

The group is also aiming to develop policy for water conservation, reuse and additional supply, she said.

Finally, the group plans to engage stakeholders to understand trade-offs to ensure policy suggestions are reasonable, transparent and achievable.

Henjum said she would like to see the group get started ahead of April elections where voters will select a new mayor and four new councilmembers.

Water could also be a flash point during the elections where developers tend to weigh in heavily with donations.

In the meantime, La Plata Communities plans to explore all the options for its 3,200-acre development. For example, it could propose a smaller development or go elsewhere for water, President and CEO Doug Quimby said. The company could also wait for incoming officials to revisit the rule.

"Clearly this administration is hostile to our project," he said.

Suthers said previously he was never in favor of annexing Amara, in part, because of its distance from existing city police services.